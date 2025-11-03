The Washington Commanders were dealt a brutal blow during Sunday Night Football's 38-14 loss to the Seattle Seahawks. Not only did the team fall to 3-6 and shroud their playoff chances in doubt, but star quarterback Jayden Daniels suffered another significant injury. Daniels, who had already missed three games this season due to lower-body ailments, dislocated his elbow in the Week 9 loss, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. A timetable for Daniels' return has yet to be established as the team awaits MRI results on Monday.

Washington head coach Dan Quinn's decision to play Daniels has fallen under scrutiny, most notably from Daniels' former Arizona State football head coach Herm Edwards.

“First of all, we know the players are competitive and they don't ever want to come out,” Edwards told the Dan Patrick Show. “Sometimes you've got to protect it from yourself. And I think there's a point in that third quarter where you're looking at it and you're going, ‘Okay, how many possessions do I have left? I got four possessions left, probably in this game. Ah, coach, we've got to pull the quarterback, right?‘ And you've got to make that decision, and it's hard. Sometimes you get caught up in the game, and you're so competitive, you want your good guys in the game. But there comes a point where you've got to get him out, right? Plus, he's already been injured twice.”

Currently three games under .500 and 2.5 games back from the final Wild Card spot in the NFC, the Commanders will be forced to turn to Marcus Mariota to save their season. Mariota has already played in five games for Washington this season, including three starts. He is 1-2 with five touchdowns and four turnovers. Edwards, who initially recruited Daniels before his transfer to LSU, is justified in his criticism of Dan Quinn . Daniels' injury occurred with 7:39 minutes remaining in the fourth quarter with the Commanders trailing 38-7. The game was over, and even though Washington scored on the drive that Daniels exited, their season is in jeopardy.Currently three games under .500 and 2.5 games back from the final Wild Card spot in the NFC, the Commanders will be forced to turn to Marcus Mariota to save their season. Mariota has already played in five games for Washington this season, including three starts. He is 1-2 with five touchdowns and four turnovers.

As the Commanders brace for a lost season, Quinn's decision to play Daniels deep into a meaningless fourth quarter may prove to be the team's breaking point.