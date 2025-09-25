The biggest question heading into Week 4 for the Washington Commanders regards the status of quarterback Jayden Daniels, who missed the team's last game on Sunday against the Las Vegas Raiders. The Commanders went out and put 41 points on the board anyway with backup quarterback Marcus Mariota under center, but they'd certainly love to have Daniels back in the lineup for this week's game on the road against the Atlanta Falcons.

On Thursday, the Commanders dropped their latest injury report from practice and revealed that Daniels was once again a limited participant in that day's session, the same as he was on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Terry McLaurin, Bill, Noah Brown, John Bates and Percy Butler were all out for the second straight day, per Nicki Jhabvala of The Athletic on X, formerly Twitter.

It's certainly a frustrating update, or more accurately, lack thereof, for Commanders fans who are hoping to see whether their team's star will be back in action this weekend.

An interesting start for the Commanders

The Commanders didn't exactly light the world on fire during the first two games of the season with Daniels as the starter, managing only 39 points combined against the New York Giants and Green Bay Packers.

Mariota helped the team eclipse that total in one game on Sunday against Las Vegas, but that of course in no way insinuates that the team is better or even anywhere close to as good with Daniels out of the lineup.

This year, expectations are higher for the Commanders than they have been in quite some time, and the team will no longer have the benefit of being able to sneak up on unsuspecting opponents, the way they could last year.

Washington will also be hoping for further good news at some point in the near future on some of their other injuries, including most notably McLaurin, who has gotten off to a pedestrian start to the new season after his highly publicized contract saga this offseason.

In any case, the Falcons and Commanders are slated to kick things off on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET from Atlanta.