All eyes have been on the Washington Commanders this week as they wait and see if Jayden Daniels will step on the practice field after suffering a knee sprain in Week 2. On the final day of practice before they face the Oakland Raiders, it looks like Daniels will not be participating, as reported by Ben Standig.

“Jayden Daniels is NOT here for the start of practice. Players still coming out but QBs on field,” Standig wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

That most likely means that he will not be on the field for Week 3.

“Dan Quinn said Jayden Daniels (knee sprain) needs to practice in order to play. All signs continue to point to Marcus Mariota starting Sunday vs. the Raiders,” Tom Pelissero of NFL Network wrote.

There was always a good sign that Daniels wouldn't play against the Raiders, especially with the season still fresh. The Commanders wouldn't want to risk further injury this early, and it seems like he has a better shot to play in Week 4 against the Atlanta Falcons.

As for now, Mariota will step in place for Daniels, and he has experience being a starter in the league. The last time that Mariota started was with the Falcons in 2022, and he had three relief appearances for the Commanders last season. Daniels and Mariota have a similar skillset when it comes to using their legs to make plays, so the game plan shouldn't change much on offense.

Daniels means a lot to the Commanders, and it showed last season when he helped them get to the NFC Championship in his rookie year. So far this season, he has taken a lot of hits, which is probably why he was injured against the Packers. If they want to make sure that Daniels is safe for the rest of the season, he has to protect himself, and the team has to as well.