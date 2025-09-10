The Washington Commanders started the 2025-26 NFL season with a blowout win over the New York Giants. However, the health of Jayden Daniels was a major concern for Dan Quinn after the game. Despite the concern, he doesn't carry an injury designation into Week 2's Thursday Night Football matchup. However, Green Bay Packers star Micah Parsons can't say the same.

Daniels' right wrist was a big concern after he took an inadvertent hit against the Giants. The second-year quarterback finished the game, but his injury status was something to monitor for Washington. Playing without him against the Packers would be a massive challenge for the Commanders to overcome. Luckily, they no longer have to worry about game planning without him.

Daniels' health plays a big role in Washington's chances this season. If he can stay on the field, there is no reason to think that the Commanders cannot get back to the NFC Championship again. Quinn and his coaching staff have one of the best young quarterbacks in the game and built an offense around him. According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, the star is fully healthy.

The reporter offered updates on Daniels and multiple Packers, including Parsons.

“Meanwhile, Commanders QB Jayden Daniels (right wrist) is off the injury report and good to go,” Pelissero said.

Parsons made a statement in his Packers debut. However, his lingering back issue that bothered him throughout the preseason has yet to completely dissipate. Despite the concern surrounding the NFL's highest paid non-quarterback, he is likely to play on Thursday, even if only on select plays.

Daniels and Parsons are two of the top young stars in the entire NFL. Their clash on Thursday Night Football will go a long way in determining just how close each team is to contending for a Super Bowl. Fans around the world can't help but hope that both are ready to go on Thursday night.