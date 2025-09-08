On Sunday, the Washington Commanders picked up a comfortable 21-6 win over the divisional rival New York Giants to move to 1-0 on the young 2025 NFL season. It wasn't the most electric day for Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels in the first game of his second season in the NFL, but he still looked poised and in control against a Giants defense that is expected to be a solid unit this year.

Unfortunately, Daniels didn't make it through the game unscathed, as he appeared on the Commanders' official team injury report that was released on Monday afternoon.

“The #Commanders listed QB Jayden Daniels on the injury report with a right wrist injury,” reported Ari Meirov of The 33rd Team on X, formerly Twitter.

However, Meirov also clarified that “the team says he would’ve been a full participant today if there had been practice.”

The last thing the Commanders need is their franchise player getting injured at this early juncture of the season, and so it makes sense that they are being extra cautious by placing him on the injury report even on a day in which no practice occurred.

The Commanders are looking at a short week heading into the second game of the season, as they will take on the Green Bay Packers on Thursday evening to kick off Week 2.

The Packers got off to an excellent start to their 2025 season with Micah Parsons in the mix, knocking off the reigning NFC North champion Detroit Lions in easy fashion on Sunday afternoon. Parsons had a sack in that game, and the Commanders and head coach Dan Quinn–who coached Parsons when he was the Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator–will likely have some sleepless nights this week as they try to think of ways to buy Daniels as much time in the pocket as possible.