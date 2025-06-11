The Washington Commanders are getting a tough blow early on in mandatory minicamp. Wide receiver Noah Brown, who caught the Hail Mary pass from Jayden Daniels to win the game against the Chicago Bears last season, was carted off the field on Wednesday during practice.

Nikki Jhabvala, who covers the NFL for the Washington Post, tweeted out that Brown was being carted off the field. More information will be provided later on about what actually happened. The injury did happen during a 7-7 drill, according to ESPN's John Klein.

Being carted off is not a great sign. Many different scenarios can take place for this to happen, and we will not speculate on what happened until more information is provided.

Brown played for the Dallas Cowboys from 2017-2022 and then the Houston Texans in 2023. Last season was his first with the Commanders, and he proved his value often. The Ohio State product caught 35 passes for 453 yards and the huge touchdown catch as time expired against the Bears. That play will go down as one of the best ever in hilarious fashion, as the Bears had every chance to not let that happen.

According to Brad Standig, Brown was able to walk to the sideline before being carted off. That is a good sign, as maybe he took extra caution being carted off rather than walking to the training room. Brown is 29 years old and will be 30 by the end of the season. The team cannot afford to lose him for the regular season.

Jayden Daniels is already dealing with the uncertainty about the future of Terry McClaurin. Losing Brown for a long period of time hurts the receiver room. The team added Deebo Samuel Jr. to the roster this offseason, and he will be a huge weapon for a loaded offense. Luke McCaffrey, Jaylin Lane, KJ Osborn, and Michael Gallup are next in line.