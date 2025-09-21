The Washington Commanders took home the win after defeating the Las Vegas Raiders 41-24 in the Week 3 matchup. However, the defense suffered a casualty due to a rather serious injury in the contest.

Reports indicate that safety Will Harris suffered a fractured fibula during the game, according to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network. It's said the Commanders will conduct further testing before deciding what the next steps are for Harris. Until then, the 29-year-old defensive back will be out indefinitely.

“Commanders' S Will Harris suffered a fractured fibula in today’s win against the Raiders, sources say. He’s having more tests to determine the full extent of the injury. But Harris is out for the foreseeable future.”

Recovery time largely depends on the seriousness of the fracture. If Harris doesn't have to get surgery, then his recovery time could be six to 12 weeks. However, if he does have to undergo surgical repair, then the Commanders' defensive back would likely be out for three to six months.

Knowing that, there is a chance Will Harris could return, albeit it's slim. The Commanders will likely provide more information about the injury in the coming days. Through three games of play, Harris has recorded 11 combined tackles (seven solo) and one forced fumble.

With Harris seemingly going to miss several weeks, at the very least, Tyler Owns is expected to step in as the starting safety in Washington. However, Jeremy Reaves and Percy Butler could have some opportunities to play as well. With that said, keep an eye out for any updates on Will Harris.