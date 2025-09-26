The Washington Commanders have serious injury issues with Jayden Daniels a question mark for Week 4, and Terry McLaurin headed in the doubtful direction. However, the good news is McLaurin doesn’t need surgery for his quad injury. Still, he may miss the game against the Falcons.

McLaurin's status got an update from a post on X by Mike Garafolo.

“From @NFLGameDay Kickoff: #Commanders WR Terry McLaurin’s quad injury will not require surgery after McLaurin sought multiple medical opinions this week. Still not looking good for Sunday vs. the #Falcons, but at least no surgery at this point.”

Commanders WR Terry McLaurin may have dodged worst outcome

Garafolo said the surgery could have sidelined McLaurin for a long time if he had needed it, according to Garafolo’s post via newsweek.com.

“My understanding is there will be no surgery, at least not as of right now,” Garafolo said. “That is a little bit of good news on Terry McLaurin. Any kind of core muscle surgery, you're talking anywhere from six to eight weeks. So, that's not in the cards as of right now, sources have told me on that one. That being said, he has not practiced in the last couple of days. So it doesn’t sound like he is going to be playing. We will see about his status as Dan Quinn speaks to the media on Friday.”

Making the situation hard for the Commanders is that they paid top dollar for McLaurin. The return on investment has been basically a ripoff. McLaurin has just 10 catches in three games for 149 yards. He has yet to find the end zone. He’s on pace to miss 1,000 yards receiving for the first time since his rookie season in 2019.

McLaurin’s absence would hurt, especially with Noah Brown questionable. But Commanders head coach Dan Quinn said the Commanders still have options, according to commanderswire.com.

“What I do know is that we have a big, deep crew at a lot of spots, and we train the players that – don't count on this as a possibility, but more as a certainty of knowing that at some point when that space comes where you're called upon, that you're able to deliver,” he said.