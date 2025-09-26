One of the solid rocks for the Washington Commanders, Terry McLaurin, might not be able to play this week. He's trending toward missing Week 4 after being added to the injury report.

McLaurin missed practice on Thursday, according to a post on X by Nicki Jhabvala.

“Jayden Daniels was limited again. Terry McLaurin, Bill, Noah Brown, John Bates, and Percy Butler were all out again. Trey Amos was upgraded to full.”

Commanders WR Terry McLaurin looking doubtful

McLaurin received a second opinion on his quad injury on Wednesday, according to a post on X by Ian Rapoport.

“Terry McLaurin will receive another opinion on his quad today, and he's received several — including from Dr. Williams Meyers, the nation's expert in core muscle injuries. As of now, they believe it's a quad injury. But more tests coming, as his status is in doubt for Sunday.”

It’s not a good thing for the Commanders, who had upgraded their wide receiver room in an effort to help young quarterback Jayden Daniels. Deebo Samuel may have to take over the role as WR. He’s better suited for WR2 at this stage in his career.

This puts more pressure on Noah Brown, but he may not be able to go, either. Commanders head coach Dan Quinn said he knows the drill, according to commanderswire.com.

“What I do know is that we have a big, deep crew at a lot of spots, and we train the players that – don't count on this as a possibility, but more as a certainty of knowing that at some point when that space comes where you're called upon, that you're able to deliver,” he said. “So, you just push this 70-man roster all the way forward, all the way in, and if you can demonstrate you're ready then when your opportunity comes, you have a lot of confidence because you've put the work in.”