The Washington Commanders have played in Northwest Stadium since 1997. However, the Commanders will move into a new stadium pretty soon. Now, the first renderings of the new Commanders stadium at the old RFK site have been revealed, according to the team X account.

Rooted in memory, propelled by state-of-the-art design The first look at our new home pic.twitter.com/ceI14Tqs3z — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) January 15, 2026

The Commanders previously played at the old RFK site from 1961 until 1997. Then, they moved six miles northeast of the old site and into Landover. While the Commanders have played in Landover since 1997, there has always been hope that they would move back to Washington, D.C. The first renderings of the new stadium have given some hope of a return to D.C.

It has been a long process for the team. Originally, the Commanders feared that Donald Trump would block their path to a new stadium. But those fears have quieted since then, as the team has promptly moved forward with plans to return to their old stomping grounds.

The new stadium could likely open for the 2030 NFL season. Additionally, it will have a dome and a roof that allows natural light to flow in. There will also be respect for the city's heritage, which evokes calls to the past. Currently, the venue is projected to hold approximately 70,000 fans with an enhanced fan experience. There will also be green spaces and community areas around the stadium.

As the Commanders seek to bounce back from a bad season, there is a lot of hope in the air for what this new stadium could bring. In addition to getting a new place to play, it will also bring the team closer to the city it's named after.