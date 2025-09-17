The Washington Commanders were approved for their new stadium by Washington D.C. before last minute demands were made ahead of their $2.7 billion project. Ahead of the final vote on the RFK stadium deal, Commanders president Mark Clouse sent a letter to chairman Phil Mendelson and members of the D.C. council.

Clouse's letter was made public, per The Athletic's Nicki Jhabvala.

“Less than 24 hours before the final vote, the Commanders organization was presented with a list of unworkable and impractical new last-minute demands by councilmakers, which we simply cannot agree to, as it jeopardizes the deal,” the letter read. “Most demands were made verbally without supporting documentation. Given our deep engagement with the council over many months and our proven willingness to address any Councilmember feedback, this is unexpected and unfortunate.

“Many of these proposals significantly impact our ability to deliver this project as envisioned and will restrict the value this project would deliver.”

In light of D.C. new demands, it could sabatoge the Commanders' plans to construct their new stadium.

“These amendements could limit or even preclude construction, reduce RFK's ability to attract major events, limit the city's ability to deliver on its proposed housing, and hinder CBE participation in the project,” the Commanders added. “Additionally, unions have stressed their discomfort with the proposed changes and are lobbying against any further amendments to the deal.

Article Continues Below

“Most do not want these amendments to impact our ability to deliver a world-class stadium with premier mixed-use development. In the interest of moving forward with one of the most impactful projects in Washington D.C., we urge you to honor our core agreement from only one month ago and move forward with final approval,” the Commanders concluded.

Washington D.C. approves new Commanders stadium

Plans for the Commanders' new stadium took a significant step forward in 2024. The Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee passed legislation that would allow the team to return to Washington, D.C. in a new facility at the site of the old RFK stadium.

The bill, which passed 17-2, gave the District of Columbia control of the land, allowing for redevelopment.