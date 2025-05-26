May 26, 2025 at 9:37 AM ET

Life is good for the Washington Commanders. Washington is just a few years removed from being one of the most controversial organizations in the NFL under Dan Snyder. Now the Commanders are contenders in the NFC East and one of the more exciting young teams in the conference. But there's still plenty of work to be done building the roster.

The Commanders may not have as ferocious of a pass rush in 2025.

Bleacher Report's Moe Moton suggested that the loss of Dante Fowler Jr. in free agency could be a problem for Washington this fall.

“Last season, Dante Fowler Jr. led Washington in sacks with 10.5. In free agency, he signed with his former team, the Cowboys,” Moton wrote. “The Commanders have tried to shore up the defensive end position, signing Deatrich Wise and Jacob Martin. They can continue to stockpile veterans to bolster their pass-rushing committee.”

Moton suggested that the Commanders sign veteran Jadeveon Clowney to help fill that void.

“At 32, Clowney can be productive in a rotational role,” Moton concluded. “Last year, he recorded 46 tackles, nine for loss, 5.5 sacks and 22 pressures while on the field for 64 percent of the defensive snaps.”

Clowney played the 2024 season with the Carolina Panthers. It stands to reason that his play could improve with a better supporting cast, which he would certainly have in Washington.

PFF gives Commanders QB Jayden Daniels impressive ranking ahead of 2025 NFL season

Washington's defense could use some work, but the offense is in good hands with QB Jayden Daniels.

Pro Football Focus released preseason quarterback rankings ahead of the 2025 NFL season. They ranked Daniels as the sixth best passer in the NFL after just one season.

“Perhaps we’re crowning Daniels a bit too early, as plenty of quarterbacks have had standout rookie seasons only to regress in Year 2. But what separates Daniels is his poise under pressure and in clutch moments late in the year,” PFF's John Kosko wrote.

Kosko argued that Daniels' rookie season could be the best ever.

“His rookie campaign was arguably the best we’ve ever seen, with his 90.6 overall grade marking the highest ever recorded by PFF for a rookie quarterback,” Kosko added.

Daniels passed for 3,568 yards with 25 touchdowns and nine interceptions during his rookie season. He also added 148 carries for 891 rushing yards and six touchdowns.

That is some incredible production from a rookie quarterback. It even got Washington to the NFC Championship.

It will be exciting to see what Daniels and the Commanders can accomplish during his sophomore campaign.