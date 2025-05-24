May 24, 2025 at 11:54 AM ET

Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels has big expectations for the 2025 season. It appears that PFF also shares those expectations. Daniels is listed as the sixth best starter in the NFL for the 2025 campaign, per PFF preseason rankings.

“Perhaps we’re crowning Daniels a bit too early, as plenty of quarterbacks have had standout rookie seasons only to regress in Year 2. But what separates Daniels is his poise under pressure and in clutch moments late in the year,” PFF's John Kosko wrote.

Daniels' performance in Year 1 was a major factor in his ranking.

“His rookie campaign was arguably the best we’ve ever seen, with his 90.6 overall grade marking the highest ever recorded by PFF for a rookie quarterback,” Kosko added.

The five quarterbacks listed ahead of Daniels are: Patrick Mahomes, Joe Burrow, Lamar Jackson, Josh Allen and Jalen Hurts. All five of them are household names for NFL fans, and two of them have Super Bowl rings. Those two are Mahomes and Hurts.

The Commanders reached the NFC Championship game in Daniels' rookie season.

Commanders hoping for a Super Bowl run in 2025

Washington had been a struggling franchise for a good while before Daniels came along. He was selected second overall in the 2024 NFL Draft, after Caleb Williams. He played his college football at LSU and Arizona State.

Daniels proved to be an excellent pickup for the Commanders. In the 2024 campaign, he threw for 3,568 yards and 25 touchdowns. He also completed 69 percent of his passes.

This offseason, Washington has added some more pieces around Daniels. This includes veteran wide receiver Deebo Samuel. The Commanders also added an offensive lineman in Laremy Tunsil, to help protect their quarterback.

“We're just trying to make our team as good as possible all the time,” Washington's general manager Adam Peters said, per ESPN. “That does give us more flexibility but knowing that eventually at some point that'll come to an end.”

The Commanders lost in last season's NFC Championship game to their division rival, the Philadelphia Eagles. Philadelphia went on to win the Super Bowl.