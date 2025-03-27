A new target has high expectations for the Washington Commanders. And the Commanders have their eyes on a good draft. But everybody in DC would likely be happy if the Commanders landed a certain NFL Combine superstar in an ESPN mock draft steal.

Washington has done quite well in the free agency period. The Commanders made a pair of interesting trades and also signed some players that should help in 2025. Now they need a good draft.

And this ESPN mock gave them just what they needed.

Commanders get edge Shemar Stewart in Round 1

“Stewart has the traits to be great,” Matt Miller wrote. “(He) put on a show at the combine after losing 14 pounds from the Senior Bowl (281 to 267), running a 4.59 40 while leaping 40 inches in the vertical, and 10 feet, 11 inches, in the broad jump. He has the length, speed and power of an All-Pro, but he must learn how to turn his traits into production.”

First, let’s not get too crazy about this mock draft. Miller took some liberties here in how the draft would play out, and it impacted Washington having Stewart fall into its lap.

Stewart doesn’t bring impressive stats to the table. He managed only 4.5 total sacks in three years at Texas A&M. But the athletic ability and ceiling will likely keep him from falling all the way to No. 29 in the first round. Still, Miller defended his choice.

“His run defense impact doesn't jump off the tape,” Miller said. “He's the ultimate upside prospect with double-digit sack potential. Stewart would be a huge steal here if he can put everything together, but the disconnect between his measurables and his on-field production could cause him to fall to this point.”

What do other NFL Draft analysts say?

Daniel Jeremiah said he sees Stewart as a long, dynamic, and athletic edge rusher, according to nfl.com.

“He generates a lot of pressures but struggles to finish in the passing game,” Jeremiah wrote. “That’s why his low sack total is misleading. He still impacts the game, even without major sack production. (Stewart) has a very explosive first step and uses his long-arm move to run offensive tackles back to the passer. He bends well at the top of his rush for such a big edge defender.

“(Also, Stewart) has an outstanding closing burst once he clears the tackle. He does need to add more moves to his arsenal, but I guarantee defensive line coaches are going to be lining up to work with him. Against the run, he can easily set the edge and he has the speed to chase and make plays on the back side. I’m sure some will struggle to see past the limited sack total, but there is just too much talent here to fall into that trap.”

He would be a great fit for the Commanders. The Commanders desperately need a guy who can set the edge. That would give them a fighting chance against a guy like Philadelphia’s Saquon Barkley.