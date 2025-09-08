Following their takedown of the New York Giants, the Washington Commanders are getting ready for the Green Bay Packers, and they used a meme from NBC's hit sitcom The Office to prove it.

The team's social media team posted a meme on X, formerly Twitter. It is the picture of Michael Scott (Steve Carell) shaking hands with his old boss, Ed Truck (Ken Howard). The image is used to show Scott's early days in the office.

short week vibes pic.twitter.com/kxUhjUcp92 — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) September 8, 2025 Expand Tweet

However, the Commanders' version makes slight changes. Truck and Scott are both wearing hats with the team's logo. Additionally, it reads “Victory Monday” over Truck, and “Packers week” across Scott, signifying the work never ends before their matchup.

The Commanders' Week 2 showdown with the Packers

The Commanders and Packers only have a few days to celebrate their Week 1 wins before their game on Thursday Night Football. Their game will take place on Thursday, September 11, in Green Bay.

Both teams are coming off two-score victories over division rivals. The Packers beat the Detroit Lions, whom the Commanders previously beat in the NFC Divisional Round earlier this year.

Jayden Daniels continued his ascension after after being named to the Pro Bowl and NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year in 2024. Daniels was coming off a 2023 campaign during which he won the Heisman Trophy and Walter Camp Award.

In Week 1, Daniels threw 233 yards and a touchdown. He also added 68 yards on the ground. He found his new target, Deebo Samuel, seven times for 77 yards.

It was the Commanders' defense that stood out, though. They held the Giants' Russell Wilson-led offense in check all afternoon. Wilson only passed for 168 yards, averaging 4.5 yards per attempt, and he completed under half of his attempts. He also led the team in rushing yards with 44.

The Packers played an efficient game in Week 1. Jordan Love completed 16 of 22 passes for 188 yards and two touchdowns. He was not sacked, and he didn't have any turnovers.

The Lions' high-powered offense was shut down. They only mustered 225 passing yards out of Jared Goff, who threw an interception. The running game was also held in check, with David Montgomery and Jahmyr Gibbs being held to 25 and 19 yards, respectively.