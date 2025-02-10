The San Francisco 49ers are reportedly looking to trade Deebo Samuel this off-season. After a disappointing season and with Brock Purdy hitting free agency in 2026, the 49ers are looking to save money wherever they can. With a former All-Pro available, James Palmer of Underdog Fantasy went to work finding potential landing spots. Where could Deebo Samuel land?

They’ve been looking for somebody opposite of George Pickens in Pittsburgh, and Deebo fits the criteria I think for a couple of reasons,” Palmer said on Bleacher Reports' NFL Insider Notes show. “Remember they were going after Brandon Aiyuk before, they almost had a trade done there. I believe they almost had a trade done for Christian Kirk as well during the season, and then Kirk ended up getting hurt. So, they’ve been looking for a potential receiver in the trade market.

“Another AFC team jumps out at Palmer for Deebo Samuel. I think New England is another one just because we know how depleted the Wide Receiver room is; it's just not good. They need bodies, honestly. Ja’Lynn Polk has not worked out.”

Finally, one young NFC team could use weapons to get over the hump next year, “I think the Commanders are also kind of interesting. We all know that everybody is looking for somebody opposite Terry McLaurin…Deebo is used to not being that number one.”

Where is the best fit for Deebo Samuel?

Each of those three teams needs a wide receiver and has the assets to pry Deebo Samuel out of San Francisco. The price will likely be low after his brutal season with a massive contract coming with him. One of the teams stands out as not having a quarterback despite desperately needing a playmaker.

The Steelers had Russell Wilson and Justin Fields as their quarterbacks last year, and both are now free agents. While they look to find a quarterback, they can make the job more intriguing by adding Deebo Samuel. But that means Samuel would have to go to Pittsburgh not knowing who the quarterback is.

The Commanders and Patriots both had promising rookie quarterbacks last season in Jayden Daniels and Drake Maye, respectively. New England is in a better position to acquire Samuel because they have the most cap space in the league. But, Samuel is not a traditional number-one receiver, and the Pats don't have one of those. So, the Washington Commanders would be the best fit, playing next to Terry McLaurin and catching Jayden Daniels' passes.