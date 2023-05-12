Game 4 between the Edmonton Oilers and Vegas Golden Knights was a complete bloodbath, and both Alex Pietrangelo and Darnell Nurse will be watching Game 5 from the press box because of it.

Pietrangelo was suspended for a tomahawk style slash on Leon Draisaitl in the waning minutes of the 4-1 Oilers win, while Nurse was given an instigator penalty with under five minutes left in the contest for starting a fight, an infraction that is an automatic one-game ban under league rules.

Golden Knights forward Mark Stone said after the game that Nicolas Hague asked for a fight with Nurse, a fact the NHL probably should have looked at when determining whether Nurse should be suspended at all.

Pietrangelo, on the other hand, certainly deserved the suspension for the violent slash that was not at all a hockey play. He was assessed a major penalty and game misconduct, and if it were the regular season, he probably would have had the book thrown at him.

“That’s a really, really, dangerous slash, you know?” Draisaitl said on Thursday, per NHL.com. “I think those are things that have nothing to do with hockey or the game. You can seriously, seriously injure someone with a slash like that.”

“I mean, it’s as intent to injure as you can get,” Connor McDavid echoed in the minutes after Game 4. “Time, score, clock all play a factor. He comes from over his own head and places it just kind of under Leon’s chin. You’d like to see something like that suspended. It’s not a hockey play.”

NHL Twitter was certainly on the side of the Oilers on this one:

Live and breathe sports?

🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter.

The general consensus around the hockey world is that the NHL Department of Player Safety did not get this one right.

Still, one of Vegas’ best blueliners in Alex Pietrangelo and one of Edmonton’s premier defenders in Darnell Nurse will each sit for a game ahead of an absolutely critical Game 5 at T-Mobile Arena on Friday night.

Saying there is now bad blood between these two teams is putting it extremely mildly, and Friday’s contest figures to be a thrilling affair.