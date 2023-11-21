The week-long tournament would feature the United States, Canada, Sweden and Finland, with NHL players allowed to participate.

There has not been a international hockey tournament that featured NHL players since the 2016 World Cup of Hockey, but that might change in early 2025. The NHL is planning to take a break in the schedule in February 2025 to hold an international tournament with pro players, one that will be reduced to a field of four teams: the United States, Canada, Sweden and Finland.

NHL players have not been allowed to play in the Olympics since the 2014 Games, but the league plans on letting its players back in starting in 2026.

“We’re hopeful to have an international tournament in February 2025,” NHL deputy commissioner Bill Daly said, via Greg Wyshynski. “We’re working with the players’ association on the construct of that. Then, after that, we would like to be in a regular rotation between the Olympics and the World Cup every other year. That obviously involves us having an agreement to go to Milan [in 2026], and that is still a work in progress.”

The new tournament would have the United States play Canada in two games while Sweden and Finland play each other twice. The winner’s of each set of games will play the lower team of the other group in a semifinal before a one game final. There is no set name or location for the tournament but it could all be played at one location.

What does this mean for NHL at the Olympics?

NHL players haven’t played in the Olympics since the 2014 edition. Two sets of Games since then produced little moments of true remembrance and glory and more eyes were on the women’s tournament, deservedly so.

Though there are risks, seeing NHL greats represent their countries is something all fans want to see. There are several massive stars who have been unable to play for their respective countries because of the league’s absence at the Olympics.

“It would mean everything to me,” Connor McDavid said, via ESPN. “I feel like guys my age haven’t had the chance to play hockey at the biggest stage. The Olympics, World Cup or any type of ‘best on best.'”

The NHL’s plan, according to the league, is to have a rotation between the Olympics and the World Cup, with each tournament happening every four years. That would mean an international tournament featuring NHL players every two years, and more chances for the stars of today’s game to display their skills on the international stage. The next edition of the World Cup of Hockey would be slated for 2028.

The NHL will likely gain popularity because of this as fans want to see the very best players on the planet participating in the Olympics. People take pride in their country and it’s a fun environment to be around. Hockey needs more places like that.

Though the details are still being ironed out, it looks like NHL players will get there wish and play in the next few editions of the Olympics. Bravo NHL, bravo.