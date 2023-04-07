With only a few more games remaining in the 2022-2023 regular season, it is about that time to take an exclusive look at our NHL odds series where our 2023 Vezina Trophy Award prediction and pick will be revealed.

Throughout the rich history of the National Hockey League that dates back to 1917 in Montreal, Canada, there have been an abundance of unprecedented goalies that have left their mark on the sport. Whether it’s been the likes of Jacques Plantes holding the record with seven of these awards or last year’s winner in Igor Shesterkin winning it for the first time, there are certainly plenty of goaltenders this season that have been up to snuff to hear their name called “The best goaltender at his respective position.”

Here are the NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NHL Odds: Vezina Trophy Odds

Linus Ullmark: -4000

Ilya Sorokin: +1500

Connor Hellebuyck: +3400

Juuse Saros: +3400

Why Linus Ullmark Could Win

The odds on favorite to take home the award for the first time in his career, the Boston Bruins net-minder has been a ginormous reason why his team has had such a historic regular season. On paper, there is no question that Linus Ullmark shouldn’t win it, as he leads the league with a 38-6-1 record, a 1.91 goals-against average, and a dazzling .937 save percentage. Not to mention, but being in between the posts for the best team in North America can only help his chances.

Why Ilya Sorokin Could Win

Among the top goaltenders in the league, Sorokin is a nimble as they come as he puts on a great impersonation of a human wall whenever he is in net. Although his raw numbers are not as impressive as Ullmark’s, Sorokin is certainly no slouch at his position. In fact, Sorokin happens to boast a whopping five shutouts on the season which is tied for first in all of hockey while also possessing top-five marks in goals against and save percentage. Clearly, Sorokin deserves a chance to win this award just as much as anyone else.

Why Connor Hellebuyck Could Win

With a tantalizing record of 34-25-2 in his 61 total starts on the campaign, Connor Hellebuyck has put on a show in 2022-2023 for the Winnipeg Jets. Arguably enough, the Jets would most likely be licking their wounds this season if Hellebuyck wasn’t in net, as he has been a huge reason why Winnipeg is holding on for dear life to the second and final wild card spot out west.

Why Juuse Saros Could Win

Last and certainly not least, Juuse Saros is nothing short of a solid NHL goaltender. Not only his is name fun to say, but he is also put together an extremely consistent season up to this point. Fresh off of a 33-save shutout performance in the vital 3-0 win over Carolina, it seems like Saros is heating up at the most opportunistic of times. With only a handful of games remaining in the regular season as the Predators are looking in on the outside of the playoff picture by one point, it would definitely be a shame for the hockey world if they wouldn’t be able to see Saros in action during a hectic playoff series in the wild, wild, west.

Final 2023 Vezina Trophy Winner Prediction & Pick

Despite all four of these goaltenders being more than worthy enough to be the 2023 Vezina Trophy Winner, the odds are stacked against everyone else not named Linus Ullmark.

Final 2023 Vezina Trophy Winner Prediction & Pick: Linus Ullmark -4000