The Colorado Avalanche will face the Dallas Stars this afternoon. We’re in Dallas sharing our NHL odds series, making an Avalanche-Stars prediction and pick while showing you how to watch.

The Avalanche are coming off a 7-5 loss to the New Jersey Devils at home. Sadly, they fell behind 3-0 early. Nathan MacKinnon scored before the end of the first period. Then, they allowed two more goals to fall into a larger hole. Next, Mikko Rantanen, MacKinnon, and J.T. Compher scored to cut the deficit to 5-4. But the Devils held the 1-goal lead before putting it away in the final period. Ultimately, the Avs went 0 for 1 on the powerplay. They also went 1 for 2 on the penalty kill.

The Stars are coming off a 5-2 victory over the Chicago Blackhawks. Subsequently, they went into the third period engaged in a 2-2 tie. Jamie Benn scored to give the Stars the lead. Then, Dallas potted two empty-net goals to seal the deal. Roope Hintz netted a hat trick to help the Stars persevere. Likewise, Miro Heiskanen distributed two helpers. The Stars fired 36 shots on goal and went 2 for 3 on the powerplay.

The Avalanche come into this game with a record of 34-20-5. Also, they are 18-10-1 on the road. The Avs are 7-2-1 at home. Meanwhile, the Stars come into this game with a record of 33-16-13. The Stars are 16-8-8 at home. Additionally, the Stars are 4-3-3 over the final 10 games.

The Avs have won both games this season as they defeated the Stars 3-2 in Dallas in a shootout and then 4-1 at home.

Here are the Avalanche-Stars NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel

Colorado Avalanche: -1.5 (+220) ML (-111)

Dallas Stars: +1.5 (-280) ML (-108)

Over: 6 (-102)

Under: 6 (-120)

How To Watch Avalanche vs. Stars

TV: ABC, ESPN+, TVAS and Sportsnet

Stream: NHL

Time: 3:30 PM ET/12:30 PM PT

Why The Avalanche Could Cover The Spread

The Avalanche are starting to gel, and things will get even better when they get Gabriel Landeskog back. However, defenseman Cale Makar will return today, giving the Avs a great boost.

MacKinnon leads the Avs with 24 goals and 49 assists. Likewise, he has netted six goals and three assists over five games. MacKinnon also has 10 goals and eight assists over 10 games. Meanwhile, Rantanen has 41 goals and 31 assists. He also has six goals and one assist over five games. Significantly, these stars help a Colorado team that ranks 19th in goals, 23rd in shooting percentage, and ninth on the powerplay.

Alexandar Georgiev will likely be in the net. Ultimately, he comes into this showdown with a record of 26-12-4 with a goals-against average of 2.57 and a save percentage of .921. Georgiev will play behind a defense that ranks fifth in goals allowed but 19th on the penalty kill. Can this defense stop the highly-powered Dallas offense?

The Avalanche will cover the spread if MacKinnon and Rantanen can continue to score. Moreover, Makar must make an impact in his return. The Avalanche must avoid taking penalties.

Why The Stars Could Cover The Spread

The Stars added another key piece to their offense by trading for Max Domi. Now, Domi gets to help a Dallas team that already has a few weapons that can strike and will fit into the top-6 smoothly.

Jason Robertson is the best player on the Stars, with 35 goals and 41 assists. Significantly, he should be a weapon all over the ice. Hintz is coming off a hat trick and will look to keep the momentum going. Ultimately, he has 29 goals and 27 assists. Benn has 25 goals and 29 assists this season. Therefore, he continues to produce at a consistent level. Domi will join these three and help a Dallas offense that ranks 12th in goals, 15th in shooting percentage, and eighth on the powerplay.

Jake Oettinger comes into this showdown with a record of 25-8-10, with a goals-against average of 2.29 and a save percentage of .923. Thus, he plays behind a defense that ranks third in goals allowed and is third on the penalty kill. But will Oettinger and this defense do enough to stop MacKinnon and Rantanen?

The Stars could cover the spread if they can score early. Then, the defense must clamp on MacKinnon and Rantanen to prevent them from going off.

Final Avalanche-Stars Prediction & Pick

This could be an amazing playoff match. Likewise, we may see it if both teams continue to play well, and it is one that will be one for the ages. The Stars have not defeated the Avalanche yet. Therefore, expect them to come out stronger than ever, and find a way to win.

Final Avalanche-Stars Prediction & Pick: Dallas Stars ML (-108)