Two teams both on small losing streaks face off Thursday in Washington, DC, as the Chicago Blackhawks travel to face the washington capitals. It’s time to continue our NHL odds series with a Blackhawks-Capitals prediction and pick.

Chicago is on the fourth game of a road trip, and travel from Colorado to the East Coast. On the road trip, they have only managed to score four goals in the three games, but do have a 2-1 win over Nashville. Chicago has been dreadful at times this year. They are the lowest-scoring team in the NHL, and their second- and third-leading goal scorers on the season now play for different teams. Washington was in a spot to make a run at the playoffs but has not found any consistency. Since Feb. 1, the Capitals are 6-11-2. This is a game they should win but will need to improve on recent performances.

Here are the Blackhawks-Capitals NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NHL Odds: Blackhawks-Capitals Odds

Chicago Blackhawks: +1.5 (-120)

Washington Capitals: -1.5 (+100)

Over: 6.5 (+100)

Under: 6.5 (-122)

How To Watch Blackhawks vs. Capitals

TV: NBC Sports Washington / NBC Sports Chicago

Stream: NHLPP/ ESPN+

Time: 7:00 PM ET/ 4:00 PM PT

Why The Blackhawks Could Cover The Spread

Chicago is expected to go with Alex Stalock again in goal. He has given up eight goals in his last two games and has save percentages below .850 in both of them. He did get the win against Boston, but struggled in the process, coming off the bench in that one.

Of promise for the Blackhawks has been their time in the offensive zone. In each of the last two games, they have been in the offensive zone over 55% of the time and hit over 50% in three of the last six. They have not been able to translate those into wins, as they are not getting quality chances on goal. The Blackhawks are also letting up a flurry of shots and are unable to clear the zone on defense. They have been outshot in seven of their last eight games, and only stellar goaltending performances have bailed them out. If Chicago can control the puck, and clear the zone on defense better, they will have the opportunity to go to Washington and get the win.

Why The Capitals Could Cover The Spread

The Washington Capitals are nearing dire circumstances for their hopes this season. With only 10 games remaining, the Capitals are six points behind the rival Penguins for the final spot in the East. This is also a perfect trap game for the Caps due to those circumstances. Washington goes on the road Saturday to face the Penguins in their last meeting of the year, but they must win this game first. The end of the season is not an easy stretch of games for Washington, with games against the Rangers, Lightning, Panthers, Bruins, and Devils all in the final 10.

Washington has been doing all the right things to get positive results recently. They have outshot the opposition in over half of their recent games while winning the face-off battle in the last six. They have scored on the power play in three of their last four games, and at a rate of nearly 42%. They have also shut down the opponent’s power play, only giving up one power-play goal in the last four games as well. Advanced metrics such as Fenwick and Corsi percentages have been in the Capitals’ favor in four of the last five games as well. Yet with all this good, the Caps have lost four of five games.

If it is Charlie Lindgren in goal again, he needs to play better than he has in his last six games. With six appearances since the start of February, Lindgren only has one win, and that was a 5-4 shootout victory over Buffalo. He has given up 24 goals in those six outings and has been .906 or worse on save percentage every time. With the Caps potentially saving Kuemper for Saturday, they need a big night from Lindgren.

Final Blackhawks-Capitals Prediction & Pick

Desperation can be a funny thing. Some teams thrive in dire circumstances and others completely fold. The Capitals in their history with this core have done both. They have all the pieces to win this game, but for some reason, they keep finding ways to lose. Chicago is not the best team in the league, but this is an easy spot for a letdown for the Capitals. Raddysh scores in this one, and the Blackhawks keep it close.

Final Blackhawks-Capitals Prediction & Pick: Blackhawks +1.5 (-120)