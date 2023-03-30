The St. Louis Blues travel to the Windy City to take on the Chicago Blackhawks Thursday night! Check out our NHL odds series as we give you a Blues-Blackhawks prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

The Blues are having themselves and average season. With a record of 34-34-6, they have recored 74 points this year. They have been playing well in their last ten games having earned 13 points. However, it is just a little to late for them. Nonetheles, they want to finish the season out strong. In their last game, the Blues went to overtime with the Vancouver Canucks. Jakub Vrana netted his second goal 28 seconds into overtime to give St. Louis the 6-5 win.

Chicago has been eliminated from the playoffs already as they have accumulated just 54 points on the year. They made some trades and Jonathan Toews has been out for a couple months now. Needless to say, the Blackhawks are looking forward to the offseason. In their last game, Chicago lost to Dallas 4-1. Tyler Johnson scored the lone goal for the Blackhawks during the third period of the game.

These teams have met three times this season. The Blues have won two of the three games, but Chicago won the latest meeting.

Here are the Blues-Blackhawks NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NHL Odds: Blues-Blackhawks Odds

St. Louis Blues: -1.5 (+142)

Chicago Blackhawks: +1.5 (-184)

Over: 6.5 (+100)

Under: 6.5 (-122)

How To Watch Blues vs. Blackhawks

TV: NBC Sports Chicago, Bally Sports Midwest

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Stream: ESPN+

Time: 8:30 PM ET/ 5:30 PM PT

*Watch NHL games LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why The Blues Could Cover The Spread

St. Louis needs to take advantage of the Blackhawks poor offensive play. Chicago averges 2.41 goals per game. The Blues are expected to start Jordan Binnington in goal for the game. On the year, Binnington has been average, but he started in all three games against Chicago this year. He gave up less than three goals in two of the three games. When St. Louis allows less than three goals they have a record of 20-0-1. If Binnington can have a good a game, as he has had in the past vs. Chicago, the Blues will be in good shape.

The Blues have been having a lot of success on the attack lately. In their last ten games, they have averaged 4.5 goals per game. They have three straight games of six goals. The Blackhawks are allowing 3.57 goals per game on the year. With the Blues high powered offense as of recent, and the Blackhawks struggles in net, St. Louis should come out of this one with the easy win.

Why The Blackhawks Could Cover The Spread

Chicago needs to find a way to stop the Blues from scoring. They do not score, so they will have to rely on their goaltending and defense. Alex Stalock is expected to start for the Blackhawks in this one. He has 20 starts on the season and has been pretty good. He gives up only 2.87 goals per game to go along with his save percentage of .913. The Blackhawks will need him to have a good game if they want to keep this one close.

Chicago is 11th in blocked shots per game. This is something they will need to do in order to keep the Blues within striking distance in this game. The Blackhawks allow teams to shoot the puck at will, so they are going to have to put their bodies on the line and step in front of these shots. If they can do this, they will keep the game close.

Final Blues-Blackhawks Prediction & Pick

The Blues are the better team, and they have been playing much better lately. Expect them to come into Chicago and get the win by two or more.

Final Blues-Blackhawks Prediction & Pick: Blues -1.5 (+142), Over 6.5 (+100)