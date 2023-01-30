The Winnipeg Jets and the St. Louis Blues will meet for the third time in the 2022-23 NHL regular season Monday. The Jets are 2-0 this season versus St. Louis this season, but can they improve that to 3-0? Or will the Blues kick off their week with a skid-snapping victory in enemy territory? With all that being said, let’s now take a look at our NHL odds series plus our Blues-Jets prediction for this showdown scheduled at 7:00 PM ET.

Here are the Blues-Jets NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NHL Odds: Blues -Jets Odds

St. Louis Blues: +1.5 (-142)

Winnipeg Jets: -1.5 (+116)

Over: 6.0 (-110)

Under: 6.0 (-110)

How To Watch Blues -Jets

TV: ESPN+

Stream: ESPN+

Time: 8:00 PM ET/4:00 PM PT

Why The Blues Could Cover The Spread

There are not a lot of positives happening these days for the Blues. They have been losing plenty of games lately, with St. Louis winning only twice over their last eight games. In their most recent outing, the Blues suffered a 4-2 road loss to the Colorado Avalanche which followed an embarrassing 5-0 defeat at the hands of the Arizona Coyotes, also on the road.

The Blues’ skid can be simply explained by the fact that they aren’t scoring adequately and they’re not defending well either. At some point, all the losing has to stop and that could come for them this Monday night versus Winnipeg. If anything, the Blues don’t seem to have the case of the Mondays, as they have won five of their last seven games that fell on the first day of the workweek. Like the Blues, Winnipeg is also struggling mightily of late, so at the very least, St. Louis will be facing a cold team, just like itself.

That being said, the Blues does seem to like playing in Winnipeg. Although the Blues lost there, 4-0, last October, St. Louis is 6-3 in its last nine visits to Winnipeg. Moreover, dating back to 2013, the Blues are 12-8 in their last 20 games as the road team versus the Jets. Brayden Schenn and Ivan Barbashev showed some signs of life lately for the Blues’ offense, as each scored a goal in the loss to the reigning Stanley Cup champions. Schenn has three goals in the last five games, while Barbashev also has found the back of the net three times in that same stretch.

Star center Robert Thomas, who is second on the team with 43 points, however, might not be available to play later tonight due to a lower-body injury that forced him to miss the Colorado game as well. Jordan Binnington could get the call to start anew in front of the net for the Blues. The 29-year-old netminder is 18-17-3 this season to go with a 3.28 GA/G and .891 SV%. He is 3-3-1 with a .905 SV% in his career so far against the Jets.

Why The Jets Could Cover The Spread

As mentioned earlier, the Jets aren’t doing particularly well recently either. Winnipeg enters Monday’s clash against the Blues having lost all its last three games. The last time they were on the ice, the Jets got torched by the Philadelphia Flyers at home on Saturday, 4-0. During their current losing skid, the Jets have been outscored, 9-3. Against the Flyers, Winnipeg couldn’t buy a score despite getting off more shots on goal than Philly, 40-33. The Jets went 0 of 3 on the power play as well. But their offense could be waking up this Monday. Winnipeg has won eight of its last nine games after a loss of at least three goals.

Plus, St. Louis’ leaky defense presents the perfect opportunity for the Jets to finally start scoring goals again. For one, the Blues are seventh-worst in the NHL so far this season with 3.6 goals allowed per contest. The Blues are also poor in killing penalties, snuffing just 75 percent of opposing power-play attacks, good for only 23rd in the league. Winnipeg isn’t exactly an elite-scoring team, but they’re a much more productive team overall in that area than the Blues.

The Jets are 13th in the NHL with 3.18 goals per game. While the Blues only has one player with at least 20 goals this season, the Jets have three. Mark Scheifele leads Winnipeg with 29 goals to go with 16 assists, while Kyle Connor and Pierre-Luc Dubois have 24 and 22 goals, respectively, while combining for 63 assists. Scheifele has scored five goals with four assists in the last 10 Jets games. He scored a goal in the Jets’ home win over the Jets back in October, while Dubois and Connor had three goals between them in Winnipeg’s 5-2 road victory over St. Louis last December.

Final Blues-Jets Prediction & Pick

Both teams have been bad lately, but Winnipeg just seems to have the number of St. Louis this season. Despite their recent losses at home, they still sport a decent 13-12 record at home. Taking the Jets to win and cover the puck line.

Final Blues-Jets Prediction & Pick: Winnipeg Jets -1.5 (+116)