In a battle of two non-playoff teams, the Montreal Canadians face off with the Philadelphia Flyers. This game will continue our NHL odds series with a Canadiens-Flyers prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

The Canadiens have 66 points and sit second to last in the Eastern Conference. They have had a disappointing season, but they have played decently well lately. They have nine points in their last ten games and have won their last two. In their last game, Montreal held Buffalo scoreless in the third period and came back to tie it and send it to overtime. The Canadiens ended up winning the game on a shootout after Michael Pezzetta was able to net a wrist shot to end it.

The Flyers sit just two points above the Canadiens in the Eastern Canadiens. Philadelphia comes into this game on a three-game win streak. In their last ten games, the Flyers are 5-4-1. Philadelphia has beaten the Florida Panthers and Minnesota Wild during their three-game win streak, so they have been playing well. In their last game, the Flyers held the Red Wings scoreless en route to a 3-0 victory.

These teams have met twice this season, and the Canadiens have won both games.

Here are the Canadiens-Flyers NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NHL Odds: Canadiens-Flyers Odds

Montreal Canadiens: +1.5 (-156)

Philadelphia Flyers: -1.5 (+130)

Over: 6.5 (-110)

Under: 6.5 (-110)

How To Watch Canadiens vs. Flyers

TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia, TSN (Canada)

Stream: ESPN+

Time: 7 PM ET/4 PM PT

Why The Canadiens Could Cover The Spread

The Canadiens need to play this game physically and aggressively. The Flyers are the worst team in the league on the power play. If Montreal happens to commit a penalty here or there, it is not the end of the world. However, Montreal needs to play this game with physicality if they want to win this game on the road.

The Canadiens have been scoring the puck well lately. In their last ten games, Montreal is averaging 3.9 goals. In the two games against the Flyers this season, Montreal has scored four goals and five goals in regulation. If they can score like that again, the Canadiens will put themselves in a good position to win. When scoring four or more goals, the Canadiens are 17-5-1. It is not unrealistic to think they can hit that mark again. 25 of Montreal’s wins have come when they score three or more goals. The Canadiens will need to score to win this game.

Why The Flyers Could Cover The Spread

The Flyers play much better at home, and they will be in Philadelphia for this one. At home, the Flyers give up just 3.2 goals per game. The Canadiens have been scoring better lately, but on the season, Montreal scores only 2.7 goals per game on the road. Montreal takes the third least amount of shots in the NHL. If Philadelphia can limit the number of shots taken by Montreal, they will have a good chance to come out on top in this one.

The Canadiens have given up the fourth most shots in the NHL. The Flyers need to get their shots off in this one. Finding a way to stay on the attack and fire shots on net gives Philadelphia the best chance to win. The Flyers need Scott Laughton to continue his hot streak. Laughton has a goal in each of the Flyers’ last three games. Philadelphia needs to score to win this one, and it will come on the back of Laughton.

Final Canadiens-Flyers Prediction & Pick

The Canadiens have already beaten the Flyers twice, and they have been scoring a lot of goals recently. Expect the road team to keep this one close and possibly win.

Final Canadiens-Flyers Prediction & Pick: Flyers +1.5 (-156), Over 6.5 (-110)