The Arizona Coyotes travel to Winnipeg to take on the Jets in a Central division matchup tuesday night. Now is a great time to continue our NHL odds series with a Coyotes-Jets prediction and pick while we mention how to watch the game as well.

The Coyotes come into this game on the verge of being elminated from the playoffs. Their record of 27-32-11 has put them in the bottom ten of the league-wide standings. They currently sit second to last in the Central division. Clayton Keller is having a very respectable season for Arizona despite the team’s struuggles. He is top 25 in the NHL in goals and points and top 35 in assists. Karel Vejmelka is expected to start in goal for the Coyotes, and he has been fairly average this season. He gives up 3.37 goals per game and has a save percentage of .903.

The Jets have a record 39-29-3 and are sitting in the second wild card position. The Calgary Flames loss last night was huge for Winnipeg as they now head into today with their four point lead in tact. The Jets have three skaters with over 60 points. Mark Scheifele is 10th in the NHL in goals, Josh Morrissey is tied for 12th in the NHL in assists and Kyle Connor leads the Jets with 73 points. The goaltenders for Winnipeg are having a great season as well. They give up less than 3 goals a game and are top 10 in the league in save percentage.

These two teams have faced off twice this season with the Jets narrowly winning both games. The first game went to overtime and the Jets pulled it out 3-2 while the second game was a low-scoring 2-1 game.

Here are the Coyotes-Jets NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NHL Odds: Coyotes-Jets Odds

Arizona Coyotes: +1.5 (-105)

Winnipeg Jets: -1.5 (-115)

Over: 6.5 (+100)

Under: 6.5 (-122)

How To Watch Coyotes vs. Jets

TV: Bally Sports Arizona, TSN Canada

Stream: ESPN+

Time: 8 PM ET/5 PM PT

Why The Coyotes Could Cover The Spread

Arizona has played in some tight games this season. Lately, they have been playing their best hockey. They currently hold a four game win streak. three of those four game have been decided by just one goal. On the season, Arizona only averages 2.8 goals per game. However, in their last 10 games. they have averaged 3.5 goals per game. This has been thanks to their best player Clayton Keller. He has a point in eight straight games, and in the last ten games, he has 17 points. With this type of play, the Coyotes can keep this game close and maybe even pull off the upset.

On the season, Arizona has the fifth best shooting percentage. They do not get off a lot of shots, as they are last in the league in total shots, but when they find the back of the net when they do shoot. If Arizona can continue their solid play and make their shots when they shoot them, the Coyotes should have no problem covering the spread.

Why The Jets Could Cover The Spread

Winnipeg plays very well on home ice. At home, they have a record of 21-12-2 and they score more than their season average. Their goaltenders have also played well as mentioned before. Connor Hellebuyck will in net for the game and he is having a great season. He is tied for the fifth best record, 15th in goals allowed per game and tied for seventh in both save percentage and shutouts. The Coyotes have been playing really well lately, and scoring the puck, but Hellebuyck should be able to slow them down.

Arizona is seventh in the league in penalty minutes per game. The Jets will have their power play opportunities in this game, and they need to capatilize. If they can do that, they should be able to come out of this game with a win that they really need. Winnipeg needs to stay on the attack during this game and allow the Coyotes to beat themselves. Doing this will help the Jets not only win this game, but cover the spread as well.

Final Coyotes-Jets Prediction & Pick

This game should be close. Arizona is playing really well lately, and especially in their last ten games. On the other hand, the Jets have not been playing so well. They have given up almost four goals per game in their last ten and are 3-7 against the spread in those games. Arizona is 40-30 on the season against the spread and 8-2 in their last ten. Arizona should keep this close and maybe even win.

Final Coyotes-Jets Prediction & Pick: Coyotes +1.5 (-105), Under 6.5 (-122)