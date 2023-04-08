Robert B. Hayek has been writing about sports for over a decade. In addition, he is also a published author of thriller novels, available on Amazon.

The new jersey devils will travel to Beantown to take on the Boston Bruins. We are at the TD Garden, sharing our NHL odds series, making a Devils-Bruins prediction and pick while showing you how to watch.

The Devils pounded the Columbus Blue Jackets 8-1 in their last game. Significantly, they thrived off a strong second period. Jack Hughes scored two goals and two assists, while John Marino had three assists. Likewise, Timo Meier produced two goals and an assist. Ryan Graves had a goal and an assist, while Eric Haula had a goal and an assist. Substantially, they fired 36 shots at the net. The Devils won despite winning 38 percent of their faceoffs. Ultimately, they went 2 for 3 on the powerplay and killed all five penalties. The Bruins also blocked 16 shots.

The Bruins edged out the Toronto Maple Leafs 2-1 in overtime. Initially, they trailed 1-0 in the third period when Charlie Coyle found the back of the net to tie the game. The game went into overtime when David Pastrnak fired the game-winner to give the Bruins their 61st victory. Significantly, Jeremy Swayman had 31 saves. The Bruins won 55 percent of their faceoffs. Additionally, they went 0 for 4 on the powerplay but killed all three penalties. The Bruins dished out 39 hits and blocked 13 shots.

The Devils come into this game with a record of 50-21-8. Also, they are 6-3-1 over 10 games. The Devils are 27-8-4 on the road. Meanwhile, the Bruins come into this game with a record of 61-12-5 and are one win away from tying the single-season NHL wins record. The Bruins are 9-1 over 10 games and look to make history while building momentum for the playoffs. Also, they are 32-4-3 at the TD Garden.

The Bruins have won both games against the Devils this season. Moreover, they are 7-2-1 in the last 10 games against the Devils. But they are just 6-4 in the last 10 games at the TD Garden.

Here are the Devils-Bruins NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NHL Odds: Devils-Bruins Odds

New Jersey Devils: +1.5 (-220)

Boston Bruins: -1.5 (+180)

Over: 6.5 (+112)

Under: 6.5 (-140)

How To Watch Devils vs. Bruins

TV: ESPN+

Stream: NHL+ and ABC

Time: 8 PM ET/5 PM PT

Why The Devils Could Cover The Spread



The Devils will make the playoffs this season. However, they must figure out if they are capable of beating great teams. They have an offense that is capable of producing on the ice.

Hughes leads the Devils with 42 goals and 53 assists, including nine powerplay goals. Likewise, Nico Hischier has 31 goals and 46 assists. Defenseman Dougie Hamilton has 21 goals and 52 assists. Furthermore, Jesper Bratt has 31 goals and 39 assists. These four help propel an offense that is fourth in goals, 16th in shooting percentage, and 12th on the p0werplay.

Vitek Vanacek will likely make the start. Significantly, he is 32-11-4 with a goals-against average of 2.46 and a save percentage of .910. Vanacek plays behind a defense that is ninth in goals allowed and sixth on the penalty kill.

The Devils will cover the spread if they can start fast. Ultimately, they must connect on their passes and win faceoffs.

Why The Bruins Could Cover The Spread

The Bruins are chasing history and will look to tie the all-time wins record with a victory against the Devils. Now, the pressure is on for the Bruins to keep the momentum going.

Pastrnak leads the way with 57 goals and 47 assists, including 18 powerplay goals. Meanwhile, Brad Marchand has 20 goals and 43 assists. Patrice Bergeron has 27 goals and 30 assists. Likewise, David Krejci has 16 goals and 40 assists. These four help lead an offense that is second in goals, sixth in shooting percentage, and 13th on the powerplay. Now, the offense hopes to stay consistent.

Linus Ullmark likely starts for the Bruins. Ultimately, he is 38-6-1 with a goals-against average of 1.90 and a save percentage of .937. Ullmark plays behind the best defense in the NHL and the best penalty kill. Can the defense keep their strong play?

The Bruins will cover the spread if they can convert on their powerplay chances. Unfortunately, they have struggled recently on the extra-man attack, and must rediscover their magic touch before the playoffs begin to avoid a first-round flameout. The Bruins cannot allow Hughes to skate all over the ice.

Final Devils-Bruins Prediction & Pick

The Bruins dominate the Devils. Yet, they struggle against them at home. Expect this game to go down to the wire. Therefore, it is difficult to imagine the Bruins dominating the Devils at home as both teams amp up for the playoffs. The Bruins may win, but it will not be easy.

Final Devils-Bruins Prediction & Pick: New Jersey Devils: +1.5 (-220)