NHL Odds: Ducks vs. Sharks prediction, odds and pick – 11/5/2022

The Anaheim Ducks will travel to the Bay Area for the second time in one week as they face the San Jose Sharks on Saturday. It’s time to continue our NHL odds series with a Ducks-Sharks prediction and pick.

The Ducks lost 8-5 to the Vancouver Canucks. Initially, it was 1-1 after a period. The Ducks trailed 3-2 after two periods and still had a chance in the game. However, things unraveled quickly in the third frame when they allowed five third-period goals. They lost 60 percent in the faceoff circle, unable to retain possession. Significantly, the Ducks succeeded on 2 of their 3 powerplay chances but also allowed two powerplay goals. Anaheim allowed 46 shots and blocked only six. Trevor Zegras scored a goal and an assist, while Troy Terry added a goal and two assists.

The Sharks lost 4-3 to the Florida Panthers in the shootout on Thursday. First, all hope seemed gone when they entered the third period trailing 2-0. San Jose answered back with three straight goals. Conversely, they allowed the game-tying goal with under two minutes left. The Sharks fell in the shootout when Sam Reinhart scored a shootout goal.

The Ducks defeated the Sharks 6-5 on Tuesday in a shootout at the SAP Center. Amazingly, this game featured five first-period goals. The Ducks have won five of the previous six games in San Jose.

NHL Odds: Ducks-Kings Odds

NHL Odds: Ducks-Kings Odds

Anaheim Ducks: +1.5 (-205) ML (+122)

San Jose Sharks: -1.5 (+164) ML (-164)

Over: 7 (+126)

Under: 7 (-154)

Why The Ducks Could Cover The Spread

The Ducks have had some youthful hope. However, it has not translated to many victories. Terry has five goals and 10 assists, including one powerplay goal and one game-winner. Additionally, Zegras has seven goals and three assists, with two powerplay goals and one game-winner. Newcomer Ryan Strome has three goals and five assists, with one powerplay goal. However, John Klingberg has yet to score a goal with the Ducks. Mason McTavish has also struggled to score. Ultimately, Frank Vatrano has four goals and one assist.

The porous defense has been the bigger story. Significantly, John Gibson is 2-6-1 with a 4.58 goals-against average and a save percentage of .883. Backup Anthony Stolarz has not been much better, going 1-1 with a 3.96 goals-against average and a save percentage of .890. Significantly, Anaheim has allowed the most goals in the league and is not blocking shots properly. They are also 30th on the powerplay and 31st on the penalty kill. Unfortunately, they are not converting on their shots, ranking 20th in shooting percentage. The Ducks are a hot mess and must make adjustments fast, or coach Dallas Eakins may soon find himself out of a job.

The Ducks must play better in the second and third periods. Ultimately, they have allowed 17 goals in the third period, which is the third most in the NHL.

The Ducks will cover the spread if they can learn to actually block shots. Moreover, they must do a better job of cleaning up turnovers and not allowing San Jose to get easy shots in front of whoever the goalie is.

Why The Sharks Could Cover The Spread

The Sharks are not a good team, either. Hence, they continue to struggle with inconsistency. San Jose has lost two straight games in the shootout. Significantly, they are getting to the extra period but not finishing games off.

Erik Karlsson has been a golden rod for the Sharks with 10 goals and eight assists. Additionally, he has provided 56.3 percent of the scoring for San San Jose. The rest of the offense has not done much. Likewise, when Karlsson does not score, the team struggles.

Logan Couture has four goals and four assists with two powerplay goals. Also, Tomas Hertl has generated one goal and seven assists, while Timo Meier has four goals and four assists with three powerplay goals.

Goaltending has not been much better. James Reimer is 2-5 with a 2.77 goals-against average and a save percentage of .917. Likewise, Kaapo Kahkonen is 1-3-1 with a 3.67 goals-against average with a save percentage of .878.

The penalty kill has been a highlight for the Sharks. Significantly, they rank second on the penalty kill. They have struggled on the powerplay, ranking 24th.

The Sharks will cover the spread if they can attack the Ducks early and put them in a hole. Ultimately, the Ducks are a terrible team on the penalty kill, so getting powerplay chances could improve their opportunity to win.

Final Ducks-Sharks Prediction & Pick

The Ducks are not a good team. However, they excel in San Jose. Expect the Ducks to rise up and beat the Sharks for the second time in one week.

Final Ducks-Sharks Prediction & Pick: Anaheim Ducks: ML (+122)