Hockey night in America continues on this Tuesday as the Vegas Golden Knights take on the Vancouver Canucks in prime time action! Join us for our NHL odds series where our Golden Knights-Canucks prediction and pick will be revealed.

The Golden Knights are currently in the running for the top overall spot in the west, and with wins in five of their last six games overall, the vibes are high for Vegas. With a 43-21-6 overall, the Golden Knights are ready to prove to the rest of the world that they are ready to fulfill their Stanley Cup aspirations.

While the Canucks seem to still be in full rebuild mode, Vancouver is at least stringing together some excellent play of late with victories in seven of their most previous eight games. Hovering just south of the .500 mark on the season, a big-time statement win would do wonders even heading into next season for a Canucks bunch that are playing for pride at this point.

Here are the Golden Knights-Canucks NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NHL Odds: Golden Knights-Canucks Odds

Vegas Golden Knights: -1.5 (+176)

Vancouver Canucks: +1.5 (-215)

Over: 6.5 (-115)

Under: 6.5 (-105)

How To Watch Golden Knights vs. Canucks

TV: ESPN+

Stream: ESPN+

Time: ET/PT

Why The Golden Knights Could Cover The Spread

There’s no doubt about it; the Vegas Golden Knights could very well be hoisting Lord Stanley’s Cup by season’s end. However, in order to pull such a difficult feat off will requite the utmost concentration over the next several months including in tonight’s bout with a lesser squad. In the wild, world of professional hockey, the outcome is always in question!

In order to cover the spread versus Vancouver, Vegas must stick to that they do best and that is to pepper the opposing goalie with a plethora of shots on goal. Believe it or not, but the Knights have found a way to score at least four goals in their last five games and don’t appear to be slowing down anytime soon. In fact, Vegas absolutely tormented the Columbus Blue Jackets in their most recent win en route to a whopping seven goals in three periods. During this offensive onslaught, the Golden Knights were led by center Jack Eichel and his hat-trick performance.

On the season, Eichel has been just what the doctor ordered since being acquired from the Sabres after playing his first six seasons in Buffalo. Without a doubt, Eichel will be the sole reason that Vegas is able to cover the spread with his heads up play, overall speed, and tenacious scoring ability.

Why The Canucks Could Cover The Spread

Despite the fact that the Canucks are not playing for anything special by season’s end, Vancouver’s coaches and upper management have to be at least encouraged from what they have seen in their team over the span of the last couple weeks. Instead of laying down to bleed knowing that tee-times are right around the corner, the Canucks have done the exact opposite and are currently an extremely tough team to beat at the moment.

Above all else, the most impressive part of Vancouver’s game recently has been their uncanny play between their three-headed monster trio of Elias Pettersson, Quinn Hughes, and J.T. Miller. Of course, a coaching change has certainly turned the tide late in the season for this squad, but the offensive production that these three musketeers have provided has been second to none. Alas, be on the lookout for this new and improved offense to get the job done in regards to covering the spread.

Believe it or not, but the biggest X-Factor for this crew will in large part be whether or not the play of goalie Thatcher Demko will be up to snuff. If Demko ends up receiving the start tonight and struggles from the get-go, don’t be shocked if the Canucks make a change in net. It will be absolutely vital for Vancouver to try and find a way to at least slow down this hectic Vegas offensive attack.

Final Golden Knights-Canucks Prediction & Pick

Call me crazy, but combined with home-ice advantage in this one, the Canucks won’t let its bettors down! Vancouver ends up covering the spread in impressive fashion in this one.

Final Golden Knights-Canucks Prediction & Pick: Canucks +1.5 (-215)