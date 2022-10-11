NHL Odds: Golden Knights vs. Kings prediction, odds and pick – 10/11/2022

The Vegas Golden Knights will open their season with the Los Angeles Kings in a Pacific Division showdown at Crypto.com Arena. It’s time to look at our NHL odds series with a Golden Knights-Kings prediction and pick.

The Golden Knights missed the playoffs for the first time since entering the league. Likewise, much of their issues came from defensive issues and the inability to hold leads. It does not get better this year, as they lost goalie Robin Lehner for the season. Conversely, they will still have some explosive offense. Jack Eichel returns to lead the team and will get a full season with the Golden Knights. However, they will not have the services of Max Pacioretty, who left to sign a new contract with the Carolina Hurricanes.

The Kings took some steps forward by making the playoffs. Ultimately, they fell to the Edmonton Oilers in a hard-fought seven-game series in the first round. The Kings added some extra firepower by signing Kevin Fiala to anchor their first line. Now, they look to take the next steps and go deeper into the playoffs. It will not be easy with a difficult division.

The Knights have to replace Lehner. Moreover, they must decide which of their two goalies is the best to start most of the games. Laurent Brossoit is their backup and will get more time this year. Subsequently, he went 10-9-3 with a 2.90 goals-against average last season while also sporting an .895 save percentage. The other option is Logan Thompson, who went 10-5-3 with a 2.68 goals-against average and a .918 save percentage. Regardless, one of these goalies must step up to give the Knights a chance to win this game and succeed throughout the season.

The Kings have a choice between a young upstart and a veteran netminder. Calvin Petersen went 20-14-2 last year with a 2.89 goals-against average and a save percentage of .895. Meanwhile, veteran Jonathan Quick went 23-13-9 with a 2.59 goals-against average and a .910 save percentage. The Kings drafted Petersen a few years ago with the intention of him taking over the net from Quick. However, it has not worked out that way, as he struggled last season. Will Petersen be able to take advantage of his opportunities?

The Golden Knights lead the all-time series 13-9-3. Ultimately, the Pacific Division rivals split the four-game series last season.

Here are the Golden Knights-Kings NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Golden Knights-Kings Odds

Vegas Golden Knights: +1.5 (-260) ML (-102)

Los Angeles Kings: -1.5 (+205) ML (-118)

Over: 6 (-118)

Under: 6 (-104)

Why The Golden Knights Could Cover The Spread

The Knights still have an explosive offense. Moreover, Eichel has some support in Mark Stone, Jonathan Marchessault, Alex Pietrangelo, and Shea Theodore. Eichel scored 14 goals and 11 assists through 34 games last year. Meanwhile, Stone scored nine goals and 21 assists through an injury-plagued season. Marchessault scored 30 goals and 36 assists to boost the offense. Additionally, Pietrangelo scored 13 goals and 31 assists, while Theodore added 14 goals and 38 assists.

The Golden Knights ranked 12th in goals fenced and 14th in goals-allowed average. However, they also were 24th in shooting percentage, 25th in power-play percentage, and 21st on the penalty kill. Can the Golden Knights improve in these categories?

The Golden Knights will cover the spread if their stars can deliver on offense and pressure the Kings to rally in their building. Moreover, the Golden Knights must defend well in front of whomever their goalie is.

Why The Kings Could Cover The Spread

The Kings are looking forward to a new season. Likewise, they have a chance to improve. Fiala scored 33 goals and 52 assists for the Minnesota Wild last year. Similarly, Anze Kopitar produced 19 goals and 48 assists, with six power-play goals and 16 power-play assists. Adrian Kempe had 35 goals and 19 assists.

The Kings ranked 20th in goals fenced and ninth in goals-against average. However, they must improve their shooting, as they were the worst team in that category. Also, the Kings must also avoid penalties because they were 22nd on the penalty kill last year.

The Kings have the tools to beat the Golden Knights. The Kings will cover the spread if they can avoid penalties and contain the elite scorers on the other end of the ice. Likewise, they must jump to an early lead and put the Golden Knights on their heels. Ultimately, they must capitalize on their opportunities.

Final Golden Knights-Kings Prediction & Pick

The Golden Knights and the Kings will deliver an exhilarating show in front of the crowd in Los Angeles. Additionally, the Golden Knights lost their starting goalie for the season, and the Kings have two inconsistent goalies. Therefore, expect some offense in this showdown and for the teams to produce an exciting finish.

Final Golden Knights-Kings Prediction & Pick: Over 6 (-118)