The Los Angeles Kings continue their two-game Alberta swing as they face off with the Edmonton Oilers at Rogers Place. It’s time to continue our NHL odds series with a Kings-Oilers prediction and pick.

The Kings lost a thrilling showdown with the Calgary Flames 6-5 on Monday. Arthur Kaliyev was the leading scorer with two goals. Additionally, Drew Doughty contributed two assists. The Kings converted 1 of 2 powerplay chances and won 51 percent of their faceoffs. Unfortunately, things were not good on defense. The Kings allowed 1 of 2 chances on the penalty kill, and Jonathan Quick allowed six goals. Significantly, five of those goals occurred in the first period.

The Oilers won 4-2 over the Florida Panthers on Saturday evening. Tyson Barrie was the hero of the game, leveling up for two goals against the Panthers. Likewise, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins put in the decisive empty-netter when the Oilers led 3-2 in the waning minutes. It was a rare victory where neither Connor McDavid nor Leon Draisaitl played a significant role.

The Kings will attempt to avenge a playoff loss from May when the Oilers took them down in seven games. Ironically, the Kings fared well at Rogers Place, going 2-2. But they could not win the decisive Game 7 to steal the series and advance to the second round. Consequently, they fell 2-0 in that game, leaving them with many questions for months.

The Oilers won the regular season series 3-1 but split the two games at Rogers Place. The Kings won one of the games 5-1. Subsequently, they clamped down on McDavid and Draisaitl, preventing either from scoring in that game, while Doughty had a goal and two assists for Los Angeles. The Oilers won the other matchup 4-3. Significantly, McDavid had a goal and an assist, while Draisaitl added a helper for the Oilers to prevail in that contest.

Here are the Kings-Oilers NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NHL Odds: Kings-Oilers Odds

Los Angeles Kings: +1.5 (-192)

Edmonton Oilers: -1.5 (+154)

Over: 6.5 (-132)

Under: 6.5 (+108)

Why The Kings Could Cover The Spread

It all comes down to stopping McDavid and Draisaitl. Suppose the Kings can stop this two-headed monster; their chances of winning skyrocket. Ultimately, they must score also.

Kevin Fiala leads the Kings with five goals and 11 assists. Also, he has nabbed two goals on the powerplay. Anze Kopitar continues to produce with two goals and 11 assists. Curiously, he has yet to score a goal on the extra-man attack. Adrian Kempe has six goals and four assists. Likewise, he has one powerplay goal to his credit. Kaliyev now has four goals and seven assists. Additionally, he leads Los Angeles with three powerplay goals.

Quick is 6-4-1 with a 2.83 goals-against average and a save percentage of .904. Ultimately, he has not had the most consistent season and must bring his best to beat the Oilers. Quick also needs help in front to deflect and block shots, so the Oilers do not overwhelm him.

The Kings will cover the spread if they can stop McDavid and Draisaitl and force someone else to beat them. Likewise, they must strike first and generate scoring.

Why The Oilers Could Cover The Spread

The Oilers have two of the best players in the world. Consequently, it has not resulted in significant success as they try and balance the power out. McDavid has 15 goals and 17 assists. Additionally, he has plundered seven powerplay goals. Draisaitl has nine goals and 19 assists. Likewise, he has six powerplay goals. Zach Hyman has been a solid third option and might be developing into his own star. Substantially, it might relieve some pressure off the big two. Hyman has seven goals and 10 assists. Moreover, he has tallied three powerplay goals. Nugent-Hopkins has eight goals and nine assists. However, he has just one powerplay goal. Barrie now has three goals and nine assists. Also, he has two on the powerplay.

Jack Campbell is 6-4 with a 4.27 goals-against average and a save percentage of .873. Thus, it has not been a good season for him so far, and he must improve. The Oilers need strong goaltending from him and for the defense in front to clean up shots.

The Oilers will cover the spread if McDavid and Draisaitl get things going early and give Edmonton the momentum. Additionally, their defense must block shots and prevent easy shots from careening past Campbell, who also must make stops.

Final Kings-Oilers Prediction & Pick

The Oilers have had three days to prepare for this one. Meanwhile, the Kings played on Monday. The Oilers are capable of beating the Kings by multiple goals. Significantly, it all depends on if McDavid and Draisaitl can get free and loosen up the game. Expect them to both score, with Hyman contributing.

Final Kings-Oilers Prediction & Pick: Edmonton Oilers: -1.5 (+154)