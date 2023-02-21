Welcome to the wild, wild, west! With another entertaining NHL bout scheduled to take place later this evening, fans and bettors should be prepared to be on the edge of their seats as the Los Angeles Kings face off with the Minnesota Wild in the Twin Cities! Join us for our NHL odds series where our Kings-Wild prediction and pick will come true.

A true threat in the Western Conference playoff picture, the Kings have stormed out of the All-Star Break guns a blazin’ and are 7-1-1 in their last nine games overall. However, since their mid-season break, Los Angeles is in the midst of a four-game winning streak and are absolutely playing scalding hockey of late. With at least six goals scored in their previous four wins, can anyone stop this Kings squad from reaching the back of the net?

At first glance, the Wild are well aware that this upcoming game versus a conference rival will serve as the perfect measuring stick to gauge where they stand up to the rest of the competition at this stage of the season. After a pair of wins in a row following a gut-punch of a loss to the Colorado Avalanche coming last Wednesday, the Wild currently have their claws on the third and final Wild Card spot with a 30-21-5 record.

Here are the Kings-Wild NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NHL Odds: Kings-Wild Odds

Los Angeles Kings: +1.5 (-245)

Minnesota Wild: -1.5 (+194)

Over: 6 (-108)

Under: 6 (-114)

How To Watch Kings vs. Wild

TV: ESPN+/Hulu

Stream: ESPN+

Time: 8:00 ET/5:00 PT

Why The Kings Could Cover The Spread

If there is anything that LA could improve upon in a big way, it is the fact that they only possess a fairly mediocre 29-28 record against the spread this season. While they have been able to win games far more often than not, the current line for this epic showdown sits in their favor as +1.5 goal underdogs. The Kings haven’t been favored very often this season, but even getting off to a stellar start by playing a solid first period will go a long way in taking the Wild crowd out of the game early while also instilling some confidence in each of their lines on the ice.

The most intriguing thing to watch out for in this one will be the extremely dominant Los Angeles power-play unit going up against a red-hot Minnesota Wild penalty-killing group. On paper, the Kings are 9-18 with the extra attacker in their last five games while the Wild have not surrendered a power-play goal over the course of their last 18 penalties committed. Alas, whoever gains the upper hand in this department may be the ones that cover the spread.

More specifically, in order for Los Angeles to cover the spread, their goaltending abilities will have to be up to snuff. With the up-and-down play of longtime goalie Jonathan Quick hindering the Kings’ ability to play productively, it would be smart for LA to combat Minnesota with a heavy dosage of Pheonix Copley and his recent dominance. Copley has only given up three goals over his last few stars and is clearly the best option for the Kings in net if they want to improve upon their record ATS.

Why The Wild Could Cover The Spread

All it takes is one look at the talent of this Wild roster and it becomes obvious that this squad definitely as what it takes to be a formidable foe come playoff time. Despite their record not necessarily showing that there are reasons to believe that the Wild can leave the Kings stunned within the confines of Xcel Energy Center.

Although the Wild boasts one of the worst records in the league at 22-34 against the spread, Minnesota has become accustomed to playing in close games. Fortunately for them, they have been able to compile a 3-1-1 record over their previous five games and are displaying their clutch and gritty ways to win games no matter what the cost.

In regards to finding a way to keep this game close from the opening face-off to the final horn, having forward Mats Zuccarello continue on with his red-hot play of late will no doubt give Minnesota a big boost offensively, especially for a team that is only averaging 2.88 scores per game. When taking a closer look, Zuccarello has a total of six points over the course of his five-point streak.

However, if the Wild happen to be cooled down by the Kings, then the biggest difference-maker for Tuesday night’s showdown will come in the form of goaltender Filip Gustavsson. After recording 23 of 26 saves in the win over Nashville, he will need to be sharper if he is given the start for yet another game.

Final Kings-Wild Prediction & Pick

Could this be a future postseason matchup when the heat of the summer finally hits? Whether it is or not, the Kings are way too hot to be slowed down at the moment.

