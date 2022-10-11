NHL Odds: Lightnings vs. Rangers prediction, odds and pick – 10/11/2022

The Tampa Bay Lightning and the New York Rangers will open the season with a faceoff at Madison Square Garden in Midtown Manhattan. It’s time to look at our NHL odds series and make a Lightning-Rangers prediction and pick.

The Lightning lost to the Colorado Avalanche in last year’s Stanley Cup. Now, they will attempt to make it back to the Stanley Cup Final for the fourth year in a row as they begin their season at the Garden. The Lightning made it to the final by eliminating the Toronto Maple Leafs, Florida Panthers, and the Rangers in subsequent order.

The Rangers advanced to the Eastern Conference Finals after eliminating the Pittsburgh Penguins and Carolina Hurricanes last season. Unfortunately, they fell short, falling to the Lightning. The Rangers are looking to make it back to the Stanley Cup Final for the first time since the 2013-2014 season and win it for the first time since 1994.

Andre Vasilevskiy will be in net for the Lightning. He produced a 2.49 goals-against-average with a .916 save percentage last year. Vasilevskiy went 0-2 with a 3.03 goals-against-average with an .875 save percentage through two regular season games against the Rangers. However, he came alive during the playoffs, going 4-2 against New York with a 2.35 goals-against-average and a .919 save percentage.

Igor Shesterkin won the Vezina last year thanks to a 36-13-4 record with a 2.07 goals-against-average and a .935 save percentage. Additionally, he dominated the Lightning during the regular season, going 3-0 with a 1.30 goals-against-average and a .958 save percentage. Shesterkin went 2-4 against Tampa with a 2.37 goals-against-average, and a .933 save percentage in the finals against the Lightning.

These teams had a spectacular series in the playoffs. Therefore, expect a magnificent showdown as the teams try to get the first win.

Here are the Lightning-Rangers NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Lightning-Rangers Odds

Tampa Bay Lightning: +1.5 (-260) ML (+102)

New York Rangers: -1.5 (+205) ML (-122)

Over: 5.5 (-105)

Under: 5.5 (-115)

Why The Lightning Could Cover The Spread

The Lightning remain an explosive team. Subsequently, they return most of their elite stars. Nikita Kucherov produced 25 goals and 44 assists through 47 regular season games. Additionally, he delivered nine power-play goals and 21 power-play assists. Steven Stamkos delivered 42 goals with 64 assists, generating 16 power-play goals and 20 power-play assists. Also, defenseman Victor Hedman had 20 goals and 65 assists, with six power-play goals and 32 power-play assists.

The Lightning ranked seventh in goals, sixth in goals-against, eighth in shooting percentage, eighth in power-play percentage, and 11th in the penalty kill. Tampa Bay produced elite numbers that helped propel them to the playoffs. Their ability to capitalize on the power play helped nab them many victories. Likewise, their defense did not allow much room to maneuver. Vasilevskiy was their rock and prevented games from getting out of hand.

The Lightning will cover the spread if Kucherov, Stamkos, and Hedman can continue their elite dominance. Likewise, the defense must prepare for whatever the Rangers throw at them.

Why The Rangers Could Cover The Spread

The Rangers came ridiculously close to making it to the Stanley Cup. Ultimately, they ran into a heavily experienced team that had done the dance before. The Rangers will try and avenge their season-ending loss and contain the Lightning.

Artemi Panarin has been the best scorer for the Rangers over the years. Likewise, last year produced much of the same. Panarin scored 22 goals and 74 assists. Therefore, expect him to be all over the ice, delivering problems for the Lightning. Chris Kreider produced 52 goals and 25 assists while adding 26 power-play goals. Subsequently, he is one of their best snipers and can threaten Vasilevskiy anytime.

But the Rangers would not have made it to the Eastern Conference Final without a solid defense. Yes, Shesterkin is their stopper, but Adam Fox is their defensive quarterback. Fox finished with 11 goals and 63 assists. Remarkably, he assisted on 33 power-play goals. Fox is a threat on the ice, no matter where he is.

The Rangers must improve their scoring. However, they will do it without the services of Frank Vatrano, who signed with the Anaheim Ducks. They will need a better session from Alexis Lafreniere and more production from third-line players like Filip Chytil and Barclay Goodrow.

The Rangers will cover the spread if they can contain the explosive players the Lightning possess. Likewise, they must strike early against Vasilevskiy to have a chance.

Final Lightning-Rangers Prediction & Pick

The line is wonky. Therefore, if you want to make a Lightning-Rangers prediction for more bang for your buck, the money line wins here. The Rangers are looking for revenge, and they will find it. Expect the Rangers to take down the Lightning to start their new season with a victory.

Final Lightning-Rangers Prediction & Pick: New York Rangers: ML (-122)