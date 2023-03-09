The unstoppable force meets the immovable object as the Edmonton Oilers face the Boston Bruins. We are at the TD Garden sharing our NHL odds series, making an Oilers-Bruins prediction and pick while showing you how to watch.

The Oilers are coming off a 3-2 win over the Buffalo Sabres. First, Connor McDavid struck with his 53rd goal of the season. But Jeff Skinner tied it on a powerplay goal. It was a 2-2 game in the third period with four minutes left when McDavid struck again with his second goal of the game to give the Oilers the win. Significantly, Stuart Skinner held the lead and finished with 37 saves. The Oilers also won 65 percent of their faceoffs and won despite whiffing on their only powerplay chance.

The Bruins defeated the New York Rangers 4-2 in their most recent contest. Ultimately, the Bruins dominated the Rangers throughout. Boston put it away in the third period because of goals by Patrice Bergeron and David Pastrnak. Additionally, goalie Linus Ullmark did a solid job with 24 saves. The Bruins won 57 percent of their faceoffs and scored all their goals on even strength while failing to capitalize on all three powerplay chances. Likewise, the Bruins won despite blocking nine shots.

The Oilers are coming into this game with a record of 35-22-8 and hold the first wildcard in the Western Conference. Also, they are 19-10-3 on the road. The Oilers are 5-3-2 over the previous 10 games. Meanwhile, the Bruins are 49-8-5 and the best team in the NHL. The Bruins are an amazing home team, with a 26-2-3 record at the TD Garden. Moreover, the Bruins are on a 10-game winning streak.

The Bruins defeated the Oilers 3-2 a few weeks ago in Alberta. Somehow, the Bruins won despite allowing McDavid to score twice. But the Bruins clamped down on everyone else and stayed out of the box.

Here are the Oilers-Bruins NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NHL Odds: Oilers-Bruins Odds

Edmonton Oilers: +1.5 (-164)

Boston Bruins: -1.5 (-136)

Over: 6.5 (-120)

Under: 6.5 (-102)

How To Watch Oilers vs. Bruins

TV: ESPN+, Sportsnet, TVAS

Stream: NHL

Time: 7:30 PM ET/4:30 PM PT

Why The Oilers Could Cover The Spread

The Oilers are a force on offense. Moreover, they have the best player in the NHL and a guy that is constantly chasing records nightly with dreams of becoming the best ever in the game.

McDavid has 54 goals and 70 assists. Therefore, it is difficult to talk about anything other than his accomplishments when he is on the ice. But McDavid makes his teammates better with his spectacular playmaking. Thus, you have Leon Draisaitl to account for. Draisaitl is not always on the same line as McDavid. However, when these two share the same line, the Oilers are incredibly deadly and tough to stop. Draisaitl has 41 goals and 55 assists. Likewise, he also has a great teammate in Ryan Nugent-Hopkins. Nugent-Hopkins has shown an ability to get out in the open ice. Moreover, he has produced, with 30 goals and 48 assists. But then there is Zach Hyman. Significantly, Hyman has also delivered, with 29 goals and 43 assists. These four highlight a team that is the best in goals and on the powerplay.

But the Oilers must defend better. Unfortunately, they have allowed too many goals over the season. Skinner may get the start against a tough Boston team that can score from any angle.

Why The Bruins Could Cover The Spread

The Bruins are the most complete team in the NHL. Amazingly, they can score, and they stop you from scoring. Pastrnak is their highlight reel, with 44 goals and 40 assists. Pastrnak also has some support in Brad Marchand, who has 19 goals and 35 assists. Additionally, David Krejci has added 13 goals and 37 assists. Bergeron has also netted 23 goals and 25 assists. Substantially, these players lead a Boston team that is second in goals, second in shooting percentage, and seventh on the powerplay.

Ullmark is 32-4-1 with a goals-against average of 1.89 and a save percentage of .938. Significantly, he backs a defense that is the best in the NHL in goals allowed and the best on the penalty kill.

The Bruins will cover the spread if they can stay out of the penalty box. Moreover, they must contain McDavid and the rest of the Edmonton offense.

Final Oilers-Bruins Prediction & Pick

The Oilers are facing an uphill battle against the best team in the NHL. However, they will keep it close and make the Bruins earn the win. Expect this game to go down to the wire, with a winner emerging late.

Final Oilers-Bruins Prediction & Pick: Edmonton Oilers: +1.5 (-164)