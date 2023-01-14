The Edmonton Oilers will play on the second night of a back-to-back as they travel to Sin City to face the Vegas Golden Knights. It’s time to continue our NHL odds series with an Oilers-Golden Knights prediction and pick.

On Friday night, the Oilers smashed the San Jose Sharks 7-1 at the SAP Center. Significantly, Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl each had two goals and one assist. Ryan Nugent-Hopkins added a goal and two saves. Meanwhile, goalie Jack Campbell made 25 saves. The Oilers led 5-0 at one point, completely dominating every aspect of this game.

On Thursday, the Golden Knights rallied to defeat the Florida Panthers 4-2. Consequently, they fell behind 2-1 before rallying for three goals in the third. Jack Eichel had the tying goal, and William Carrier notched the game-winning goal. Meanwhile, Keegan Kolesar contributed with two assists. The Knights won 58 percent of their faceoffs and converted their only powerplay chance. Also, they blocked 25 shots.

The Oilers are 9-6-1 against the Golden Knights. Additionally, they are 4-4 in eight games at the T-Mobile Arena in Vegas. The Oilers won their only matchup this season 4-3 in Edmonton.

The Oilers are 23-18-3 this season and chasing the Seattle Kraken and the Los Angeles Kings in the division. Likewise, they are also 13-7-1 on the road. The Oilers are 5-4-1 over their previous 10 games. Meanwhile, the Knights are 28-13-2 this season and first in the Pacific Division. The Golden Knights are just 13-10 at the T-Mobile Arena. Also, they are 6-3-1 over their previous 10 games.

Here are the Oilers-Golden Knights NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NHL Odds: Oilers-Golden Knights Odds

Edmonton Oilers: +1.5 (-215)

Vegas Golden Knights: -1.5 (+172)

Over: 6.5 (-120)

Under: 6.5 (-102)

How To Watch Oilers vs. Golden Knights

TV: ESPN+, Sportsnet, CBC

Stream: NHL

Time: 10 PM ET/7 PM PT

Why The Oilers Could Cover The Spread

The Oilers have two of the best players in the world. Yet, they are not dominating the NHL. McDavid is obviously the best player in the NHL. Amazingly, he continues to perform at an elite level and has probably already sealed his name in the NHL Hall of Famer. McDavid has 35 goals and 44 assists this season. Therefore, he continues to produce at an alarming rate and has destroyed many teams with his spectacular play. Draisaitl is nearly as good as McDavid. Correspondingly, he would be the best player on any other team. Draisaitl has 23 goals and 40 assists and will shatter the 100-point marker if he stays healthy. Significantly, he continues to perform nightly, even when he does not play on the same line as McDavid.

Nugent-Hopkins has 20 goals and 30 assists. Meanwhile, Zach Hyman has 20 goals and 24 assists. The offense continues to dominate the NHL, ranking second in the league in goals. Moreover, the Oilers are seventh in shooting percentage. But the Oilers are the most dangerous team on Earth when they have an extra man. Substantially, they are the best team in the NHL on the powerplay. The worst thing any team could do when playing the Oilers is take a penalty.

Stuart Skinner will not play tonight due to the impending birth of his child. Therefore, Calvin Pickard will make his first of the season for the Oilers. He backs up a defense that struggles, ranking 22nd in goals allowed. Likewise, the Oilers are 27th on the penalty kill.

The Oilers could cover the spread if McDavid and Draisaitl explode on offense. Moreover, they must avoid penalties and prevent the Knights from forming breakaway chances.

Why The Golden Knights Could Cover The Spread

The Knights are still the best team in the Western Conference, as they continue to roll on despite not having their starting goalie. Significantly, the offense continues to hum. Chandler Stephenson has 11 goals and 29 assists, with five goals on the powerplay. Meanwhile, Mark Stone has 17 goals and 21 assists, with three snipes on the powerplay. Eichel has 15 goals and 18 assists, with one conversion on the powerplay. Likewise, William Karlsson has eight goals and 21 assists, with two markers on the extra-man attack. Reilly Smith has 18 goals and 11 assists, with six conversions on the extra-man attack. Substantially, the Knights rank 10th in goals, 17th in shooting percentage, and seventh on the powerplay.

Logan Thompson and Adin Hill are carrying the Knights. Ultimately, Thompson is 18-10-1 with a goals-against average of .266 and a save percentage of .914, while Hill is 10-3-1 with a goals-against average of 2.68 and a save percentage of .907. The Knights are 13th in goals allowed and 16th on the penalty kill.

The Golden Knights could cover the spread if they break free early. Additionally, they must avoid penalties and stop McDavid and Draisaitl from dominating the game.

Final Oilers-Golden Knights Prediction & Pick

The Oilers are starting an untested goalie and played last night. Therefore, expect the Knights to take advantage of this.

Final Oilers-Golden Knights Prediction & Pick: Vegas Golden Knights: -1.5 (+172)