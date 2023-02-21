The surging Detroit Red Wings will put their roadways to the test as they make a trip to the nation’s capital to take on the washington capitals. Join us for our NHL odds series where our Red Wings-Capitals prediction and pick will be revealed.

After seeing their five-game winning streak be snapped in the loss to the Kraken in Seattle by a score of 4-2. At one point in time, the Red Wings organization experienced a rich history of winning as they reached the postseason in 25 straight seasons but have not been able to return to the playoffs since 2017. Without a doubt, these passionate fans are becoming restless, but fortunately for Detroit, they are only four points out of a Wild Card spot and are right in the thick of a tight Eastern Conference playoff race.

As for the Capitals, Washington also enters play with a desperation to win as they too are fighting for their lives to have a chance to compete for a Stanley Cup Championship. With a 28-24-6 record through 58 games, the Capitals sit right above the Red Wings in the standings and could use this game to separate themselves even more so from a standings perspective. In the midst of a four-game losing streak, the ‘Caps need to right the ship before it becomes too late.

Here are the Red Wings-Capitals NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NHL Odds: Red Wings-Capitals Odds

Detroit Red Wings: +1.5 (-192)

Washington Capitals: -1.5 (+154)

Over: 6 (-114)

Under: 6 (-106)

How To Watch Red Wings vs. Capitals

TV: ESPN+/Hulu

Stream: ESPN+

Time: 7:00 ET/4:00 PT

Why The Red Wings Could Cover The Spread

At first glance, the biggest reason why the Red Wings have been so proficient on the ice is in large part due to their explosion on offense. On the season, Detroit is averaging a below-average 3.09 goals per game, but things have certainly looked different over the last handful of outings. Before dropping one to the Kraken, the Red Wings had scored a whopping 23 goals over the course of their longest winning streak of the season. Clearly, in order to cover the spread against a reeling ‘Caps crew, letting off of the gas will prove to be a big no-no.

Not to mention, another way that the Red Wings can take care of business on Tuesday evening will happen to come in the form of goaltender Ville Husso returning to form. Although the 28-year-old Finnish net-minder has allowed at least four goals in his previous pair of starts, he is at least tied for the fourth-most shutouts among goalies this season. Throughout his career, Husso has been a stellar starter at the professional level, and he will be the key piece in keeping the Red Wings in this contest.

In addition, it will be important to keep your eyes on how effective this power-play unit can be. Converting only 21% of their extra-man opportunities, the Red Wings HAVE to take advantage of these moments if they want to cover and get back in the win column.

Why The Capitals Could Cover The Spread

It certainly hasn’t been the most ideal time for the Capitals do begin to scuffle out on the ice, but that is exactly what has taken place. Believe it or not, Washington has not missed out on postseason play since the 2013-2014 season, as they possess one of the longest-active playoff streaks that the league has to offer. While there has been a slew of teams out east that has passed them up over the last couple of weeks, Washington is still a major player in this competitive playoff race.

First things first, receiving phenomenal play from the rest of the players on the top lines in case Alex Ovechkin isn’t able to suit up for action will be critical. Alas, Ovechkin’s status at the moment remains up in the air as he deals with some personal matters, and there is no doubt that the future Hall-of-Famer would be a sight for sore eyes in Washington D.C. Currently, Ovechkin is the team’s leader in goals and total points. With that being said, names like center Evgeny Kuznetsov and winger Conor Sheary will have to increase their prediction regardless against a stellar Red Wings defensive assault.

Similarly to Detroit, Washington will need to make the most out of their opportunities as well. The biggest reason for the Capitals’ struggles has been offensively, as they have failed to consistently put up an abundant amount of shots on goal during the course of their losing ways. While tonight’s action will happen to be played in front of their home crowd, being aggressive with their shots on Husso by peppering him and keeping the puck in the Red Wings zone will increase their chances to score more frequently.

Final Red Wings-Capitals Prediction & Pick

Major playoff implications on the line, as the desperation from both sides will most likely be felt throughout. However, with how poorly the Capitals have been playing lately, it would be the wise pick to side with the Red Wings this evening.

Final Red Wings-Capitals Prediction & Pick: Red Wings +1.5 (-192)