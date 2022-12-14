By RB Hayek · 4 min read

The Detroit Red Wings will head to the Xcel Energy Center to battle the Minnesota Wild in a wild Wednesday night showdown. It’s time to continue our NHL odds series with a Red Wings-Wild prediction and pick.

The Red Wings fell to the Carolina Hurricanes 1-0 on Tuesday, failing to score once in all 60 minutes. Ultimately, Detroit could not solve Pyotr Kochetkov, who stopped all 27 of their shots from going in. Ville Husso was solid for the Wings, making 26 saves and allowing only one goal. Unfortunately, it was enough to beat Detroit. The Red Wings went 0 for 3 on the powerplay, failing to capitalize on any of their chances.

The Wild defeated the Oilers 2-1 on Monday. Minnesota struck first when Matt Boldy struck with his 11th marker of the season, a powerplay goal assisted by Kirill Kaprizov and Mats Zuccarello. However, the Oilers retaliated when Zach Hyman fired a powerplay goal, his 10th tally of the season, on passes from Tyson Barrie and Connor McDavid. The Wild scored the winner in the second when Frederick Gaudreau connected with his fifth goal of the season on a nice pass from Boldy.

The Red Wings have had an up-and-down- time against the Wild in recent memory, winning just four times in 10 matches. However, they are 1-4 over five games at Xcel Energy Center. The Wild swept the season series last year, winning 7-4 at Xcel Energy Center and 6-5 at Little Caesar’s Arena. The Wings have gone 4-4-2 over their previous 10 games, while the Wild have produced a 7-3 mark over 10.

Here are the Red Wings-Wild NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NHL Odds: Red Wings-Wild Odds

Detroit Red Wings: +1.5 (-115)

Minnesota Wild: -1.5 (-105)

Over: 6.5 (+106)

Under: 6.5 (-130)

Why The Red Wings Could Cover The Spread

The Red Wings started the season well. Now, they have fizzled back to the middle of the pack, where they sit 13-9-6 and three points behind the final wildcard spot. The issue has been scoring, where Detroit ranks 23rd in the league. Dylan Larkin has remained consistent, with 10 goals and 17 assists, averaging a point-per-game pace. Also, he has produced four powerplay goals. Dominik Kubalik has started the season well, with 10 goals and 15 assists, with five snipes on the man advantage. However, he has begun to fizzle out lately, with just four points over 10 games. Filip Hronek has six goals and 18 assists, with two on special teams. Meanwhile, veteran David Perron has nine goals and 12 assists, with two tallies on the powerplay. Lucas Raymond has struggled to find his game, tallying seven goals and nine assists, with four on the powerplay. Ultimately, it puts him at a 48-point pace.

The Wings have struggled to score, but they are solid when they shoot. Substantially, the Red Wings rank 13th in shooting percentage. Detroit is not getting the job done on the powerplay, where they rank 21st.

The Wings need better consistent goaltending. Husso is 11-4-4 with a 2.56 goals-against average and a save percentage of .912. Conversely, backup Alex Nedeljkovic has struggled, going 2-4-2 with a 4.09 goals-against average and a save percentage of .880. Nedeljkovic will likely start today unless the Wings go back to Husso again. Significantly, Detroit ranks 12th in goals-against average and 16th on the penalty kill.

The Red Wings will cover the spread if they can convert on their chances on special teams and produce multiple scoring opportunities. Additionally, they must avoid penalties and not allow Kaprizov to hurt them.

Why The Wild Could Cover The Spread

The Wild have quietly built a nice season over the first two months of the season. However, they are 15-11-2 and clinging to the last wildcard spot by one point. The Wild have struggled to score, ranking 21st in goals. Also, they are 21st in shooting percentage.

Kaprizov has been one of the bright spots, with 17 goals and 18 assists, including nine powerplay goals. Meanwhile, Zuccarello has nine goals and 20 assists, with five markers on the extra-man attack. Joel Eriksson Ek has 10 goals and 13 assists, with four tallies on the powerplay. Also, Boldy now has 11 goals and 10 assists, with five goals on special teams. The Wild are ninth in the NHL on the powerplay and look to continue their strong play on special teams.

The defense has remained solid. Significantly, the Wild are 12th in goals-against and 14th on the penalty kill. Goaltending has produced mixed results, with Marc-Andre Fleury going 10-7-1 with a 3.05 goals-against average and a save percentage of .895. Also, backup goalie Filip Gustavsson is 5-4-1 with a 2.47 goals-against average and a save percentage of .920.

The Wild will cover the spread if they get multiple chances on special teams. Additionally, they must prevent Detroit from getting odd-man rushes and isolate the Wings to their side of the ice.

Final Red Wings-Wild Prediction & Pick



If you can make two bets, the Wild and the over would work. Consequently, not much has changed from last year. The Wings are also coming off a game on Tuesday. Thus, expect the Wild to win and cover.

Final Red Wings-Wild Prediction & Pick: Minnesota Wild: -1.5 (-105)