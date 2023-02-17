The Dallas Stars will travel to St. Paul to face the Minnesota Wild. We are at the Xcel Energy Center sharing our NHL odds series, making a Stars-Wild prediction and pick while showing you how to watch.

The Stars suffered yet another overtime letdown, this time falling 3-2 to the Boston Bruins at home. Initially, it once more looked like we were headed toward a Dallas victory as they entered the third period leading 2-1. But then the Stars unraveled again, allowing a game-tying goal halfway through the third period. Then, they finished the collapse in overtime when they failed to capitalize on a 4 on 3 powerplay and then allowed a wide-open David Pastrnak to slap home a one-timer to give the Bruins the win. The Stars lost despite winning 81 percent of their faceoffs. However, they went 0 for 4 on the powerplay.

The Wild are coming off a 3-2 loss to the Colorado Avalanche at the Xcel Energy Center. Early in the second, the Wild trailed 2-0 when Joel Eriksson-Ek converted a powerplay goal to cut the deficit in half. But the Avs added another and led 3-1 in the third when Kirill Kaprizov scored to bring the Wild back to within one. Consequently, the Wild could not add any more goals despite 43 shots. Goalie Marc-Andre Fleury struggled, allowing three goals on 19 shots. Likewise, the Wild lost despite winning 58 percent of their faceoffs and going 1 for 2 on the powerplay.

The Stars come into this game with a record of 30-14-11 and are first in the Western Conference. Also, they are 15-8-4 on the road. The Stars are 4-2-4 over their last 10 and have gone 1-4 in the five games that have gone into overtime. Meanwhile, the Wild are 28-21-5 and are holding onto the last wildcard spot in the West. The Wild are 16-10-2 at the Xcel Energy Center. However, they are 3-6-1 over their past 10 games overall.

It will be the fourth and final regular-season meeting between the teams. Significantly, the Stars have won the last two games by identical scores of 4-1, once in St. Paul and once in Texas. The Wild won the first matchup 6-5 in Texas. Conversely, the Wild are 6-4 in 10 games against the Stars and 6-3-1 in the past 10 home games.

Here are the Stars-Wild NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NHL Odds: Stars-Wild Odds

Dallas Stars: -1.5 (+220)

Minnesota Wild: +1.5 (-280)

Over: 5.5 (-110)

Under: 5.5 (-110)

How To Watch Stars vs. Wild

TV: ESPN+, BSWW, BSN, BSWI

Stream:

Time: 8 PM ET/5 PM PT

Why The Stars Could Cover The Spread

The Stars have a great offense, but it has cooled down lately. Unfortunately, they have settled on two goals for every game. All of their overtime losses have been by identical scores of 3-2. Can they put more than two today?

Jason Robertson has 34 goals and 37 assists, including seven snipes on the powerplay. Meanwhile, Joe Pavelski has 14 goals and 36 assists, with seven snipes on the extra-man attack. Roope Hintz has 23 goals and 27 assists, with five conversions on the powerplay. Likewise, Jamie Benn has 21 goals and 25 assists, with 10 powerplay conversions. These four lead an offense that is 11th in goals, 12th in shooting percentage, and ninth on the powerplay.

Goalie Jake Oettinger has played amazingly this season. Significantly, he is 23-7-8 with a goals-against average of 2.23 and a save percentage of .925. The Stars are also third in goals allowed and second on the penalty kill.

The Stars will cover the spread if they score early and build a multi-goal lead to prevent the third-period collapse. Ultimately, it means they need to convert on their chances.

Why The Wild Could Cover The Spread

The Wild are struggling to score. Unfortunately, they have amassed just eight goals through five games, or a pathetic 1.6 goals per game average. They must score more to keep their playoff spot.

It starts with Kaprizov, who has 31 goals and 33 assists, with 14 powerplay conversions. Then, the ageless Mats Zuccarello must come through. He has 19 goals and 35 assists, including seven snipes on the powerplay. Next, there is Eriksson Ek. He has 21 goals and 24 assists, including 11 powerplay goals. Likewise, Matt Boldy has 16 goals and 22 assists, including seven conversions on the extra-man attack. These four lead a Wild team that ranks only 25th in goals, 24th in shooting percentage, and eighth on the powerplay.

The Wild have a goalie controversy. Ultimately, Fleury is struggling, and that has opened the door for Filip Gustavsson. Fleury is 16-13-3 with a goals-against average of 2.98 and a save percentage of .901. Meanwhile, Gustavsson is 12-8-2 with a goals-against average of 2.18 and a save percentage of .926. The Wild have not announced the starter yet. Moreover, these goalies defend a defense that is 11th in goals allowed and ninth on the penalty kill.

The Wild will cover the spread if they can score early and often. Additionally, they cannot take penalties.

Final Stars-Wild Prediction & Pick

The past two games have gone under six goals. However, the first game had 11. Expect more goals in this one as the desperate Wild fling everything they can at the net.

Final Stars-Wild Prediction & Pick: Over: 5.5 (-110)