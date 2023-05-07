Robert B. Hayek has been writing about sports for over a decade. In addition, he is also a published author of thriller novels, available on Amazon.

The series shifts to Alberta as the Vegas Golden Knights face the Edmonton Oilers for Game 3 of the Second-Round series. We’re in Canada, sharing our NHL odds series, making a Golden Knights-Oilers Game 3 prediction and pick while showing you how to watch.

The Oilers stomped the Golden Knights 5-1 in Game 2 to even the series. Now, the Oilers take the series back to Edmonton with a chance to take total control of this second-round series.

Leon Draisaitl started the scoring when he batted a bouncing puck into the net for a powerplay goal to make it 1-0 Oilers. Later, defenseman Evan Bouchard blasted a slap shot into the net for a powerplay goal to give the Oil a 2-0 advantage. The Oilers continued the onslaught when Connor McDavid stole a pass intended for the blueliner and pulled off an amazing toe drag for a shorthanded goal to make it 3-0. Next, Draisaitl added another goal to make it 4-0 Edmonton. The second period was not any different as McDavid struck again and slapped a powerplay goal to give the Oilers a 5-0 lead. Ultimately, Ivan Barbashev added a goal in the third for the Knights, but the game was too far out of reach by then.

Stuart Skinner was efficient for the Oilers, making 30 saves while allowing just one goal. Conversely, Laurent Brossoit allowed five goals and forced the Knights to pull him. The Golden Knights could not score despite winning 52 percent of their faceoffs. Sadly, they went 0 for 3 on the powerplay, while also allowing three powerplay goals.

Here are the Golden Knights-Oilers Game 3 NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NHL Playoffs Odds: Golden Knights-Oilers Game 3 Odds

Vegas Golden Knights: +1.5 (-160)

Edmonton Oilers: -1.5 (+132)

Over: 6.5 (-142)

Under: 6.5 (+116)

How To Watch Golden Knights vs. Oilers Game 3

TV: ESPN, SportsNet, CBC and TVAS

Stream: NHL

Time: 8:30 PM ET/5:30 PM PT

Why The Golden Knights Could Cover The Spread

The Golden Knights could not score against the Oilers in Game 2. Somehow, they could not even fire enough shots. Skinner stopped the shots they fired at the net and did not allow any of the big names beat him.

Mark Stone has four goals and six assists in the playoffs. However, he did not play a role in Game 2. Jack Eichel has four goals and three assists. Likewise, he did nothing in Game 2. Curtis Stephenson has five goals and four assists. Also, he could not generate any scoring. William Karlsson has four goals and two assists. Furthermore, he could not do anything in Game 2. The offense failed to capitalize on their chances in Game 2 and struggled to get anything in.

Brossoit could not make the saves. Now, he stands at 5-1 with a goals-against average of 2.67 with a save percentage of .906. Brossoit will look to turn it around in Game 3 to try and steal a road victory.

The Golden Knights will cover the spread if they can avoid taking penalties. Then, they need to capitalize on their scoring chances.

Why The Oilers Could Cover The Spread

The Oilers are incredibly deadly when they can get the scoring chances. Moreover, they can score multiple goals in fluid motion when they get multiple opportunities on the powerplay.

McDavid has three goals and nine assists. Likewise, he contributed a lot in Game 2. Draisaitl now has 11 goals and four assists. Ultimately, he remains the best goal-scorer in the playoffs. Bouchard has two goals and 10 assists. Consequently, he has turned it on at the right time. Zach Hyman remains missing. Furthermore, he has only two goals and four assists. Ryan Nugent-Hopkins continues to struggle. Unfortunately, he has four assists without scoring. The Oilers need him to score. Moreover, the Oilers need their skaters to score on the 5-on-5 situation. Getting powerplay goals is nice. However, the Golden Knights will not always take six penalties.

Skinner played well in Game 3. Now, he is 3-3 with a goals-against average of 3.68 with a save percentage of .883. Skinner must continue to build off the momentum he built in Game 2 and play well at home against the Golden Knights.

The Oilers will cover the spread if they can score early and get their crowd in the game. Then, they must play tighter defense in front of Skinner.

Final Golden Knights-Oilers Game 3 Prediction & Pick

The series shifts to Alberta. Now, expect the Oilers to build off the energy. Expect a good Oilers performance as they play well in front of the crowd to take a 2-1 series lead against the Golden Knights.

Final Golden Knights-Oilers Game 3 Prediction & Pick: Edmonton Oilers: -1.5 (+132)