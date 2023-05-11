Robert B. Hayek has been writing about sports for over a decade. In addition, he is also a published author of thriller novels, available on Amazon.

The Florida Panthers will try to win the series as they face the Toronto Maple Leafs in Game 5 of this second-round set. We are in Toronto, sharing our NHL odds series, making a Panthers-Maple Leafs Game 5 prediction and pick while showing you how to watch.

The Maple Leafs defeated the Panthers 2-1 in Game 4 to stave off elimination and avoid a four-game sweep. Now, the series shifts back to Canada, with the Maple Leafs getting a chance to tack another win to get the series back to Sunrise.

The Leafs got on the board first when William Nylander banked a shot off the post and into the net for a powerplay goal. Later, Mitchell Marner came off a second-chance opportunity and blasted a shot through the screen to make it 2-0 Maple Leafs. The Panthers got on the board when Sam Reinhart went down low and plucked a shot into the net for a powerplay goal. Ultimately, the Panthers could not generate another goal, and the Leafs held on for a 2-1 win.

John Woll was literally a wall for the Leafs, stopping 24 shots and allowing only one goal. Conversely, Sergei Bobrovsky made 23 saves but allowed two goals. The goaltending change after the injury to Ilya Samsonov paid dividends for the Leafs as they hunkered down and won.

The Leafs won 62 percent of the faceoffs in this showdown. Also, they went 1 for 2 on the powerplay, while the Panthers went 1 for 3. The Leafs also leveled 26 hits while also blocking 21 shots. Furthermore, Auston Matthews and Noel Acciari each blocked three shots.

Here are the Panthers-Maple Leafs Game 5 NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NHL Playoffs Odds: Panthers-Maple Leafs Game 5 Odds

Florida Panthers: +1.5 (-152)

Toronto Maple Leafs: -1.5 (+126)

Over: 6.5 (-128)

Under: 6.5 (+104)

How To Watch Panthers vs. Maple Leafs Game 5

TV: TNT, CBC, SportsNet and TVAS

Stream: NHL

Time: 7 PM ET/4 PM PT

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

*Watch NHL games LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why The Panthers Could Cover The Spread

The Panthers have played well in this series, executing at every angle. Ultimately, they have also gotten the breaks, which have helped them win the first three games while allowing two goals in each. They allowed two goals in Game 4, but could not score.

Matthew Tkachuk has five goals and 10 assists in the playoffs. Also, he had a helper in Game 4. Carter Verhaeghe has four goals and six assists in the playoffs. However, he could not generate a point in Game 4. Aleksander Barkov has two goals and seven assists in the playoffs. Likewise, he has one goal and two assists in the series. Defenseman Brandon Montour has six goals and three assists. Yet, he has not scored a point over the last three contests. Sam Bennett has four goals and three assists. Furthermore, he has one goal and two assists in this series, including an apple in Game 4.

Bobrovsky played well again in Game 4. Now, he is 6-1 with a goals-against average of 3.13 with a save percentage of .909. Bobrovsky has 59 puck freezes in the playoffs. Furthermore, he has faced 52.82 percent unblocked shots in the postseason. He must continue to play well to give Florida a chance to close it out.

The Panthers will cover the spread if they can score three or more goals. Likewise, Bobrovsky must play well again.

Why The Maple Leafs Could Cover The Spread

The Maple Leafs won Game 4. However, their offensive problems continued as they only managed two goals. There are some issues the offense must sort out, and we have yet to see them break out.

Marner has two goals and 10 assists in the playoffs. Additionally, defenseman Morgan Rielly has three goals and eight assists in the postseason. Matthews has five goals and six assists. Meanwhile, Ryan O’Reilly has three goals and six assists. Nylander has two goals and six assists. However, the goal he scored in Game 4 was his first of the series. John Tavares has four goals and three assists. Unfortunately, he has not done anything in this round.

Woll took charge and played exceptionally well. Now, he must do it again to give the Leafs a chance to stay alive in this series. The defense must do their part and block shots again.

The Maple Leafs will cover the spread if their offense can find ways to score. Moreover, they need Nylander and Tavares to wake up and generate some scoring. Woll must play well.

Final Panthers-Maple Leafs Game 5 Prediction & Pick

The Panthers can win this series with one win. However, the Leafs will play with desperation and keep this series a live. Expect the offense to finally explode.

Final Panthers-Maple Leafs Game 5 Prediction & Pick: Toronto Maple Leafs: -1.5 (+126)