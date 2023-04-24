The Dallas Stars come home with the series tied at two against the Minnesota Wild. It’s time to continue our NHL odds series with a Wild-Stars game-five prediction, pick, and how to watch.

After an opening double overtime loss, the Stars stormed back and embarrassed the Wild in game two by a score of 7-3. They then lost game three on the road by a score of 5-1, before winning game four 3-2, with the help of two power plays goals. It has been a tight series thus far and looks to continue to be, as the Wild hope to seal game five at home and have a chance to win the series on home ice.

Here are the Wild-Stars NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NHL Playoffs Odds: Wild-Stars Odds

Minnesota Wild: +1.5 (-220)

Dallas Stars: -1.5 (+180)

Over: 5.5 (+104)

Under: 5.5 (-128)

How To Watch Wild vs. Stars

TV: TBS

Stream: NHLPP/TBS App

Time: 8:00 PM ET/ 5:00 PM PT

Why The Wild Could Cover The Spread

For the Wild, it has been a combination of good and bad so far in the series. They struggled to get shots on goal in games two and three but rebounded in game four to get 34 shots on the net. They have scored on the power play in all four games so far and outshot the Stars twice in the series. The Wild have had above-average Corsi numbers twice, amazingly both in losses. They have had above-average offensive production numbers twice as well, both of those resulting in wins.

Ryan Hartman and Mats Zuccarello both have five points in the series, and both with two goals and three assists. Hartman did not play in the game two loss to the Stars but has recorded points in each of the three games he has played in so far, including a three-point performance in the 5-1 victory over the Stars. Zuccarello has a point in all four games, including two goals in the 5-1 victory.

If the Wild can get more from Kirill Kaprizov they will be golden. Kaprizov has just one goal so far in the series, and it is his only point of the series. It came in game one on the power play and helped the Wild get the win. He was one of the team leaders in points and goals on the season, so if he gets going with Hartman and Zuccarello, the Wild should win, unless they have trouble in goal.

In game two, the Wild went with Marc-Andre Fleury. That went horrible, as he gave up seven goals on just 31 shots on the night. That resulted in Filip Gustavsson coming back, and getting the win in game three. He saves 23 of 24 shots that night and had his second straight start over .950 in save percentage. Then it came crashing down in game three, as he let in three goals on just 24 shots. Getting back to his first two starts will be key if the Wild want to win.

Why The Stars Could Cover The Spread

Like the Wild, the Stars have been up and down so far in this series. They have seven power-play goals but sent 0-2 in the game three loss. They have allowed a power-play goal in all four games. Dallas has outshot the Wild twice on the series while losing the shot battle twice. Even goaltending has been hit or miss. Jake Ottinger has had two amazing games and two that were sub-par. In the game one double overtime loss, he saved 45 of 48 shots but lost the game. In game two, he was average, only saving 23 of 26 shots, but the offense bailed him out. Game three was poor, but he bounced back to save 32 of 34 shots in game four and get the win.

On offense, Tyler Seguin needs to score. He has three goals on the series so far, with all three coming on the power play, and all three resulting in a Stars win. This is nothing new to the Stars, as they won over 60% of the games he scored a goal in during the regular season. The Stars would also love to see continued production from Roope Hintz. Hintz has only played in the most recent two games but had three assists in the last one. He is great at getting the puck to where it needs to be and setting up goals. It was on full display in game four, and if shown again, will result in a Stars victory.

Jason Robertson needs to return to his early series work as well. Robertson has just one goal in the series, and in the last game did not get a shot on the net. He did get an assist on the powerplay, but for someone who scored 46 times in the regular season, one goal in four games is not enough for the Stars.

Final Wild-Stars Prediction & Pick

The series is tied and that is because no team can find full consistency. Each team has had ups and downs throughout the series, and that has resulted in the 2-2 series tie. Each team has also won already on the other team’s home ice. The biggest blowout of the series was the result of double overtime in game one leading to the backup goalie being in for game two for the Wild. It would be surprising if Fluery saw the ice again in this series. Both teams also have a player that needs to get going. Robertson and Kaprizov have been silent so far in the series. Age may play a factor here. Both are young players with very little experience. Kaprizov has more though, and he scores in game five, leading the Wild to a win.

Final Wild-Stars Prediction & Pick: Wild +1.5 (-220)