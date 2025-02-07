The Columbus Blue Jackets are one of the best stories in sports this year. After the tragic passing of their best player, Johnny Gaudreau, they are fighting for a playoff spot in the Eastern Conference. But the recent injuries to Kirill Marchenko and Sean Monahan have their offense limping. TSN's Pierre Lebrun reported that the Blue Jackets are looking to add at the March 7 NHL trade deadline.

“In speaking with GM Don Waddell on Thursday, he said he’s decided to try and be a moderate buyer before March 7, which is to say he’s not going to get into the big names, obviously; the long-term vision of the team still matters most,” LeBrun said on Insider Trading. “But with all these injuries and the way his players are battling, he feels he owes it to his group to go out and try and add a top-nine forward, a rental player.”

LeBrun goes on to say that Waddell does not want to give up either one of his two first-round picks in the upcoming draft. But he should reward the current Blue Jackets with a depth piece that can help them down the stretch.

The trade deadline will benefit sellers, as so few teams are in a position to sell. That means the Blue Jackets must be careful when buying at the deadline.

Who should the Blue Jackets add?

Monahan and captain Boone Jenner are both out, leaving the Blue Jackets without center depth. Marchenko is their top scorer and has played the wing all season. So any offensive player would help fill the holes left by the injuries. One team that already got a second first-round pick but still has pieces to sell is the San Jose Sharks.

Luke Kunin and Nico Sturm are both pending free agents who can be valuable depth adds for the Blue Jackets. They will not join the power play or the top six but can help solidify their depth with so many injuries. Neither one would cost a first-round pick or seriously damage their future plans.

The Seattle Kraken are in the basement of the Western Conference and just lost Yanni Gourde to a hernia surgery. While he could still be traded, his 5-7 week timeline could cost Seattle a first-round pick. That may drive up the price of Brandon Tanev, which should push the Blue Jackets away from him.

The Blue Jackets should add to support this core but may not have many options once March 7 rolls around.