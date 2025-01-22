The JT Miller trade drama continues to heat up with the Vancouver Canucks and it does appear he has no interest in staying put. The New York Rangers already had discussions with the Canucks about Miller many weeks ago before recent talks as well.

While there's still a realistic possibility of Miller playing in a uniform by March 7 or after, he could also remain in Vancouver until the summer.

Via insider Pierre LeBrun:

“The Canucks and Miller have communicated clearly that a trade is the likeliest end result. There’s no clear timeline, however, on when that can be accomplished. It could be this week, could be closer to the March 7 trade deadline, could be this summer. All three options remain on the table,” LeBrun wrote for The Athletic.

Canucks fans are clearly fed up with Miller, so the thought of him staying until the end of the season probably isn't a great scenario. According to reports, the Rangers nearly acquired Miller over the weekend and the Canucks almost benched him on Saturday because of the talks heating up. The deal ultimately fell through and would've brought Filip Chytil, defenseman Ryan Lindgren, and future assets to Vancouver.

There's been a reported rift between Miller and Elias Pettersson, but both players have shut that down. However, the reality is that the star duo aren't performing at the level the Canucks need and it's shows in their record.

Per LeBrun, the Carolina Hurricanes and New Jersey Devils are two teams who have talked to the Canucks about a Miller trade. The Dallas Stars are reportedly another team who could be in the mix for him given their ample cap space.

Remember, Miller does have a no-trade clause so he'd have to waive any potential deal that came to fruition. It remains to be seen if he'll do that, but all signs point to a potential exit.