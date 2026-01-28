The Detroit Red Wings are one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. The team has been solid on defense this year, but just lost Simon Edvinsson to injury through the Olympic break. Regardless of the loss, other members of the blueline will step up, and one of the key players has just been rewarded with a contract extension.

Defenseman Ben Chiarot has signed a three-year contract extension worth an AAV of $3.85 million, according to a post by the team on X, formerly Twitter.

Chiarot is in the final season of a four-year deal he signed ahead of the 2022-23 season with the Red Wings. He will be 35-years old when the new contract takes effect, and will be taking a slight pay cut from his $4.75 AAV.

The Canadian was the 120th overall selection of the Atlanta Thrashers in the 2009 NHL Draft. He would break into the NHL with the franchise after the team moved to Winnipeg, playing one game with the Winnipeg Jets in 2013-12. He became an NHL mainstay by 2015-16, playing with the Jets through 2018-19.

Chairot then signed with the Montreal Canadiens ahead of the 2019-20 campaign, and helped lead the franchise to the Stanley Cup Finals the next year. He was traded during the 2021-22 season to the Florida Panthers, and then signed with the Red Wings as a free agent the next summer.

He has been a solid contributor for the Wings this year, scoring four times with seven assists, while also being one of the top defenders on the roster. Now, he will be playing for the team through the 2028-29 campaign.

The Red Wings are now 32-17-5 on the year. That places them in second in the Atlantic Division, and just one point behind the Lightning for the top spot in the Eastern Conference. Chiaro, with his new contract, and the Wings will take to the ice again on Thursday night, hosting the Washington Capitals.