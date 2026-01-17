Marco Kasper played an important role in the Detroit Red Wings’ 4-2 win over the San Jose Sharks on Friday at Little Caesars Arena. He ended a 37-game goal drought and helped set up the tying goal that led to a comeback victory. The win improved Detroit to 29-16-4, and the team has now won five of its last six games.

With the win, the Red Wings strengthened their push for a playoff spot after falling short in recent seasons.

Detroit struck first when Alex DeBrincat, who is on a great scoring run this season, scored a power-play goal at 6:18 of the first period. It was his 25th goal of the season, with an assist from Lucas Raymond. San Jose answered later in the period when Will Smith scored off a loose puck after a shot from Macklin Celebrini. The Sharks took a 2-1 lead when Collin Graf scored.

Kasper helped turn the game around midway through the second period. He picked off a pass in the neutral zone, drove past a defender, and made a perfect pass through a defender’s legs to J.T. Compher, who tied the game 2-2.

Head coach Todd McLellan praised Kasper’s growth, noting his physical play, effort, and skating.

“This was very important for Marco,” McLellan said. “I know his game has been coming, maybe not on the score sheet, but his physicality, his tenacity, his skating — he looks like a different player right now.”

Dylan Larkin scored the go-ahead goal in the third period, which was confirmed after a video review. Kasper sealed the win with an empty-net goal at 18:28. It was his first goal since late October, making it a notable achievement.

“It’s always fun to score one, especially after a long time,” Kasper said. “It was an empty-net goal, but they count the same, so I’ll take it.”

Goalie John Gibson made 20 saves and earned his fifth straight win. Meanwhile, Yaroslav Askarov made 21 saves for the Sharks, who had won seven of their previous nine games.

The 21-year old entered the game with six points in 47 games this season after posting 37 points in 77 games as a rookie last year.

His two-point night gave Detroit confidence heading into its next game against the Ottawa Senators on Sunday and showed the team’s ability to respond against a solid Sharks lineup.