The 2025 NHL Draft Lottery came and went last week, officially kicking off on draft season in the hockey world. Fans are waiting to see which prospects their teams will pick up come late June. In the meantime, draft-eligible prospects are deciding what they want to do with their immediate futures. Erie Otters forward Malcolm Spence has elected to take his talents to Ann Arbor, Michigan.

Spence has committed to the University of Michigan hockey program, he announced on Instagram on Monday. This is the second Ontario Hockey League commitment for the Wolverines. Sudbury Wolves defenseman Henry Mews also committed to the program back in April.

Spence is a five star recruit, according to PuckPreps. The Otters star has established himself as one of the best prospects in the 2025 NHL Draft. He had a fantastic offensive season for Erie, scoring 73 points for one of the top OHL clubs in 2024-25. He scored 177 points for the club across three seasons in Pennsylvania.

Many expect the Michigan hockey commit to go in the first round during the 2025 NHL Draft. ClutchPoints mocked Spence to the Ottawa Senators 19th overall in its most recent mock draft back in early March. There is a legitimate chance he goes before that point when the draft rolls around in late June.

“Spence is one of the hardest-working players in this class who can annoy opponents like few others. In saying that, he rarely crosses the line. The Otters star flashes offensive promise, as well, but there are questions over how his offense will transfer to the NHL. He could round out as an offensively productive middle-six winger when things are said and done,” ClutchPoints' Tristin McKinstry wrote of Spence in that early March mock draft.

The Michigan Wolverines hockey program is hoping for better fortunes in 2025-26. After three straight trips to the Frozen Four tournament, the Wolverines missed in 2025. They lost in the Quarterfinal of the Big Ten tournament to Penn State, leaving them with nothing to show of their efforts this past season. Perhaps a player like Spence can help spark Michigan back toward the top of the conference in 2025-26.