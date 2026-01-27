The NHL spotlight shines brightest during moments that have nothing to do with saves, standings, or statistics. The Winnipeg Jets goaltender, Connor Hellebuyck, provided one of those moments this week when he publicly addressed the speculation surrounding Ottawa Senators netminder Linus Ullmark.

Ullmark recently stepped away from the Senators on a personal leave, a decision that quickly triggered online rumors and unverified narratives. As the speculation grew, Hellebuyck chose to shift the focus away from gossip and toward empathy, using his platform to defend a fellow goaltender navigating a difficult situation.

“I felt for him. I've met him. He's a great guy. You know, I just felt really sad, sad that everyone around him blew up the story and really just started speculating and making stuff up,” Hellebuyck said, via Dave Minuk of Illegal Curve.

He went on to explain how secondhand information and unchecked assumptions can spiral, adding, “And maybe they heard something here, heard something there, but really created a story and really kind of attacked the guy. When really I don't know how many people just sat down and tried to talk to him.”

Hellebuyck emphasized that the heart of the issue goes beyond hockey, centering instead on how mental health is handled in public spaces.

“That's the whole point of mental health is sit down and listen. Just talk to the guy. Don't speculate, don't attack, don't really let things grow that shouldn't,” he added, underscoring the importance of compassion over commentary.

Article Continues Below

“I felt for him. I've met him. He's a great guy. I just felt sad.….. I mean, that's the whole point of mental health, is sit down and listen, just talk to the guy, don’t speculate, don’t attack…” Connor Hellebuyck on Linus Ullmark. Watch: https://t.co/gRLlqBfP83 pic.twitter.com/vjOa3RptQM — Dave Minuk (@ICdave) January 26, 2026

Ullmark last appeared in a game for Ottawa on December 27, when he was pulled midway through after allowing four goals. The following day, the Senators granted him a personal leave, and while the team consistently denied circulating rumors, online speculation continued. During his absence, Ottawa struggled in net, relying on younger and short-term options while awaiting Ullmark’s return.

Now back with the team as a backup, Ullmark’s focus is on easing back into action, while Ottawa looks for stability during a challenging stretch of the season. Hellebuyck’s comments serve as a reminder that behind every roster move or absence is a person first.

As the Senators move forward and Ullmark resumes his role, voices like Hellebuyck’s may help reset the conversation—one rooted less in rumor and more in understanding.

If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available. Call or text 988 or chat at 988lifeline.org.