The bad news for the Winnipeg Jets is that, during their Game 6 series-ending loss to the Dallas Stars in the Western Conference Semifinal, they lost defenseman Josh Morrissey to a leg injury, something that he also experienced two years prior in the postseason against the Vegas Golden Knights.

The good news is that Morrissey is healthy and ready to go for the Jets this season, and was one of multiple players invited to take part in the Team Canada Orientation Camp late last month for the 2026 Olympic Games in Milan and Cortina, Italy.

As Morrissey explained, his health is top-notch coming into the new season.

“Everything is great,” said Morrissey via The Winnipeg Free Press. “It was bad timing (for the injury to occur), but a good result, in that the injury wasn’t too severe. I knew the protocol and I knew the plan. I’ve been skating for two months now and it feels as good or better than it did before.”

Morrissey, who also played for Team Canada in the highly successful Four Nations Face-Off tournament in February, is looking forward to once again representing his homeland in international play.

“It’s a dream come true playing for Team Canada on the international stage at the highest level of competition you can play,” said Morrissey. “It’s been nice to reconnect with the guys and reminisce about 4 Nations and to get to know some new guys and learn a little bit about the Olympics and what we have to look forward to.”

This past season, Morrissey solidified his status as one of the best defensemen in the NHL by coming in fourth overall in voting for the Norris Trophy, which goes annually to the top blueliner in the League.

Josh Morrissey is Jets' top defenseman

Morrissey has spent his entire NHL career with the Jets, who selected him in the opening round of the 2013 draft. He's currently in the midst of an eight-year, $50 million contract that he signed to remain in Winnipeg long-term in 2019.

He's skated in 662 NHL games, all in a Jets uniform, and has scored 80 goals with 293 assists, and has also added five goals and 15 assists in 54 career playoff games.

Additionally, Morrissey has skated for Canada multiple times in international competition, including the Four Nations Face-Off, the IIHF World U18 Championships, the Ivan Hlinka Memorial Tournament and the IIHF World U20 Championships.