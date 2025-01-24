Nick Bosa's net worth in 2025 is $50 million. Bosa is the star defensive lineman for the San Francisco 49ers. After losing twice to the Kansas City Chiefs, Bosa is still chasing his first Super Bowl. However, Bosa's dominance has helped him build an incredible net worth. Let's look at Nick Bosa's net worth in 2025.

Nick Bosa's net worth in 2025 sits at about $50 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Bosa was born in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. He attended St. Thomas Aquinas High School, where he was a four-year starter on the football team and was a first-team all-state player in multiple seasons. Bosa was a five-star recruit and committed to Ohio State.

Nick Bosa's college career

Bosa played in all 13 games as a true freshman in 2016. He had 29 tackles, seven for a loss, and five sacks.

Bosa became a starting defensive end for the Buckeyes in his sophomore season. He was a unanimous first-team All-Big Ten and the Smith-Brown Big Ten Defensive Lineman of the Year.

Bosa's numbers didn't improve much from the previous year, but he had 32 total tackles and a team-leading seven sacks. He also added two pass breakups, eight quarterback hurries, and a blocked kick.

Bosa had 14 total tackles in the first three games of the 2018 season. It looked like he was on the way to a historic season, but he underwent core muscle surgery on September 20, 2018. Bosa announced he was withdrawing from Ohio State for the remainder of the season and decided to forgo his eligibility to enter the 2019 NFL Draft.

Bosa was the top prospect for the draft and projected as the first-overall pick by most analysts and scouts. However, he slid to the second-overall pick in the draft. Bosa was involved in some controversy before the draft, which may have impacted his not going first overall.

Many jumped on Bosa for his political beliefs and controversial tweets. Bosa called Colin Kaepernick a “clown,” tweeted his support for Donald Trump, and liked a post on Instagram that included racial and homophobic slurs.

Nick Bosa is drafted by the Niners

The San Francisco 49ers drafted Bosa with the second-overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft. Bosa signed a four-year contract worth $33.55 million on his rookie deal thanks to being a first-round draft pick.

He made his NFL debut in Week 1 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, recording three tackles and a sack. Bosa earned his first league-wide honors in Week 5 after recording two sacks with a fumble. He was the NFC Defensive Player of the Week.

Bosa made an even bigger impact in the following game, recording three sacks and an interception to win back-to-back NFC Defensive Player of the Week honors. It was a special moment for the Bosa family as Nick's brother, Joey, won the AFC Defensive Player of the Week honors.

Bosa starred for the rest of the season, leading the 49ers to the Super Bowl and winning the AP NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year Award.

Bosa tore his ACL in Week 2 of the 2020 season and missed the entire season. He emphasized improving his body during the rehab, hiring a personal chef, and a new diet plan. The move worked, as he returned with a vengeance in 2021. Bosa finished the 2021 season with 15.5 sacks and 21 tackles for a loss.

However, his 2022 season was the best of his career. He won NFC Defensive Player of the Month for November, recording five tackles for a loss, three sacks, and 10 quarterback hits over a three-game span.

He led the league with 18.5 sacks, which helped him win the league's Defensive Player of the Year. His fellow players voted him the fourth-best player in the league on the NFL Top 100 Players of 2023.

Nick Bosa signs contract extension with Niners

At the start of the 2023 season, after a 44-day holdout, Bosa and the 49ers agreed to a five-year, $170 million extension, making him the highest-paid non-quarterback in NFL history. The extension included a $122.5 million guarantee.

He finished the 2023 season with 10.5 sacks, 53 total tackles, four passes defended, and two forced fumbles. He impacted the 49ers' playoff run, recording two sacks against Jared Goff and the Detroit Lions in the NFC Championship Game.

Bosa won NFC Defensive Player of the Week in Week 10 and earned Pro Bowl honors for the fourth time.

Bosa was a monster in the Super Bowl, tallying six tackles and three quarterback hits in the disappointing overtime loss. The 49ers hope to finally break through and win a ring before Bosa's record-breaking deal runs out.

It didn't work out in 2024 as the injury-riddled Niners went 6-11. Bosa finished with nine sacks and 15 tackles for loss and was named to his fourth-straight Pro Bowl.

