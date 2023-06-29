The San Francisco 49ers will head into the 2023 season absolutely loaded on both offense and defense. Defensive end Nick Bosa is a pass-rushing nightmare for opposing teams, while Brock Purdy is a rising star at quarterback.

Recently, star tight end George Kittle got brutally honest on the team's quarterback situation. While there's still a chance that Sam Darnold and/or Trey Lance could factor into the quarterback race for San Francisco, one thing is for certain: Bosa's starting job is safe.

Nick Bosa, whose nickname is ‘Smaller Bear' in contrast with his brother Joey's nickname ‘Big Bear,' may want to consider changing it to ‘Franchise' like former Houston Rockets star Steve Francis after Wednesday's news.

Recently, NFL.com bestowed an honor upon Bosa that will have 49ers fans talking. Nick Bosa has officially been named as a Top 10 ‘Franchise Building Block' by NFL.com, according to a post on the 49ers' website Wednesday.

Nick Bosa, the former Ohio State Buckeye, had a whopping 18.5 sacks last season for the Bay Area's signature team.

He is now considered to be an even better player than his brother Joey of the San Diego Chargers, who had 10.5 sacks last season.

Bosa helped lead the 49ers to the number one overall defense in the NFL last season. The team led the league in interceptions with 20, least points allowed with 277, and least points allowed per game with 16.3.

While the team's efforts toward a Super Bowl fell short in the NFC Championship Game against the Eagles with Purdy sidelined due to injury, optimism is high for a deeper run in 2023.

The 49ers' latest projected depth chart lists Bosa as the starter at defensive end as part of a deep and talented roster. The team will open its 2023 season on the road against the Pittsburgh Steelers, who are expected to have improved quarterback play thanks to Kenny Pickett's recent improvements this offseason.