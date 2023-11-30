Nick Cannon will be visiting a lot of chimneys this year as he makes his rounds to spend with his children over the holiday season. The television personality has 11 children between six women. His oldest children are 12-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe, whom he shares with his ex-wife Mariah Carey. The two got divorced in 2015.

Brittany Bell and Cannon share sons Golden Sagon, 6, and Rise Messiah, 14 months, and daughter Powerful Queen, 2. He shares three children, daughter Beautiful Zeppelin, 12 months, and twins Zion and Zillion, 2, with Abby De La Rosa. LaNisha Cole and the actor have one daughter together, Onyx, who is 14 months. Bre Tiesi and Cannon share a son, Legendary Love, 17 months. Cannon and Alyssa Scott share their late son Zen, who died in 2021 at 5 months. They also share an 11-month-old daughter, Halo Marie.

As for The Masked Singer's holiday plans, he is up for the task of celebrating with all of his children. “Saint Nick will be in every chimney I could possibly be in,” he told Entertainment Tonight. “It’s all about the kids, so you’ll definitely see us doing some fun, over-the-top stuff in the next 30 days.”

Nick Cannon Calls Out “Deadbeat Dad” Rumor

Earlier this year, he debunked the “deadbeat dad” rumor that said he didn't take care of his children.

“I've been villainized,” Cannon told the Los Angeles Times in an interview published May 7. “I hear all the time: ‘You can't be present for all those children.' So therefore I get this deadbeat dad title.”

“The narrative is, ‘He has a bunch of kids,” Cannon added, “I'm really at a place now where I don't care what people know. I'd rather just operate. It's more about really being a good person instead of telling people you're a good person.”

“A lot of them are in the same age group,” he said. “And I just wanted to give them what they desired. I kept saying, ‘I can handle it.'”

Cannon tries to spend as much time as he can with his children and maximize what he can control when his kids are with them: their feelings.

“It's not about what I do for you or what I say to you, it's about how you feel when I'm with you,” Cannon said. “If you feel loved when you see your dad, that's what's gonna resonate.”